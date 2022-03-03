Knoxville is looking for a Youth Poet Laureate and is actively accepting submissions until Saturday, March 5.
The Youth Poet Laureate program is a national program for middle school, high school and young college students. Open for anyone aged 13 to 19, applicants must submit three poems, one of which is on the topic of diversity and social justice, in order to be considered.
More information about the program and the submission process can be found on the Knoxville Writers’ Guild website.
Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon talked about the program and what it will entail.
“It comes from Urban Word NYC, they are the facilitators of the program,” Carmon said. “So, what happens is that cities all over America go through the process of choosing a Youth Poet Laureate.”
“They have to attend workshops, be published, do public appearances and they have the opportunity to compete state-wide as a representative of the state, and then they can go to the national level for a competition and there the national Youth Poet Laureate is chosen, which Amanda Gorman was the very first National Youth Poet Laureate,” Carmon said.
After the submission process, they will choose semi-finalists before settling on three finalists, who will then do a public reading for National Poetry Month. That is when they will pick the Youth Poet Laureate for Knoxville, with the opportunity for them to later compete to be Tennessee’s representative and potentially the nation’s representative.
Carmon will work alongside the Youth Poet Laureate to guide them through their position. They will do monthly writing workshops with her, as well as attend program workshops and events. Even after her tenure as Knoxville Poet Laureate is completed, Carmon will continue to lead the program within Knoxville.
As Poet Laureate, Carmon spreads the history and art of poetry throughout the city. Alongside her, the Youth Poet Laureate will occupy a similar position with that opportunity to speak on behalf of the nation, like Amanda Gorman’s reading at President Joseph Biden’s inauguration.
Carmon talked about this position as an opportunity for young poets to express their voices, as they have a unique view of current events. She provided a message to whoever will become the Youth Poet Laureate in Knoxville.
“I believe that young people are in such a unique position with their view of the world that their voice can champion so many different areas, and they can speak to a group of people, the youth, that will never listen to me,” Carmon said. “They may like listening to me, but they’re not really connected to me because I’m a 44-year-old mom.”
“Our young people are dealing with a lot. And so what I want this young person to know is that I want them to be themselves and speak to those issues so that all of the young people know the power of their words, and know that they can make a difference with their words,” Carmon said.
This sentiment was echoed by poet and UTK English professor Cornelius Eady. He talked about the power that young poets can have, as well as their ability to harness words to convey that power.
“I think this new generation of poets has never had such a mixture of terror and hope staring them in the face — I hope they find the language to name those terrors and not have them still their voice and the determination never to have the engine of hope run out of steam,” Eady said. “We need to know what they know.”
He reflected on his own poetry during his youth and the resonance that it had with his fellow classmates and peers. Even though he said he has significantly improved since then, he acknowledged it as an important step in his career.
“I just turned 68 this year and had an encounter with one of my teenage poems, written for my high school literary magazine, and realized as I read it for the first time in perhaps over 50 years that it was a very weak poem, an elegy for Martin Luther King, who had just been shot, but the emotion was true, and the words helped others in the school who were feeling the same shock, but couldn't find a way to fully express it,” Eady said.
“So, while the poem was a bit raw, it was the first steps on a path that led me here. And while it's good to have gotten some recognition for my work, the bigger prize was all the places my writing has led me, including places my teenage brain would never have thought to consider. Poetry, at its best, is an adventure,” Eady said.
He said that the Youth Poet Laureate will have that opportunity to connect with their generation and act as an introduction to poetry. He wants the future Youth Poet Laureate to know about the connection that they will have with those around them through their words.
“… you will be for a lot of people, their first encounter with poetry,” Eady said. “This is something you will probably discover years later — someone will come up to you at a reading and say when you visited their class, or someone dragged them to a reading that they didn't know what to expect, but they were surprised and disarmed, but was too shy to tell you at the time. You told them, ‘me, too.’”
He gave some words of encouragement for any young student, especially freshmen at UTK, who are considering a submission for this program.
“Lead with your best poem! Tell them who you are! Show them what you've got! Make them turn the page!” Eady said.
The Youth Poet Laureate Program is still accepting submissions until Saturday, March 5. They hope that they can receive more submissions before that deadline, as well as receive an overwhelming amount the next time they accept submissions for the program. Submission information can be found on the Knoxville Writers’ Guild website.
Along with her previous message, Carmon added one final encouragement for anyone aged 13 to 19 who hasn’t submitted yet, while saying that she will help whoever gets chosen every step of the way.
“Don’t be scared,” Carmon said. “If you love to write, if you love to connect with people, this is something that you will enjoy doing. It will take you to another place.”