Throughout 2020, there has been a notable increase in social media activism — many people share posts that promote a call to action or raise awareness about an issue, from harm reduction to workers’ rights, to the problems with the justice system.
With restrictions on meeting up in large groups in the midst of a pandemic, sometimes sharing information is the most someone can do. Social media provides a platform for voices of community-based outreach initiatives, which rely on crowd-sourcing to fund their programs that assist community members in need.
An important aspect of this type of aid is that it is separate from large, organized charity groups. People participating in local crowd-sourcing initiatives or smaller social media pages focus their reach onto local members of the community and often have more concrete goals in lobbying local officials to change city or town policies that negatively affect the disadvantaged population.
Many times these groups describe themselves as mutual aid groups. So, how does mutual aid differ from charity? And why is it more sustainable?
In an interview with Amy Goodman with DemocracyNow! called “Solidarity Not Charity: Mutual Aid & How to Organize in the Age of Coronavirus,” Dean Spade, an associate professor of Seattle University School of Law, explained the difference between mutual aid and charity.
“The term 'mutual aid' basically just means when people band together to meet immediate survival needs, usually because of a shared understanding that the systems in place aren’t coming to meet them, or certainly not fast enough, if at all, and that we can do it together right now," Spade said in the interview. "It’s like, you know what? We’re not just going to wait and hope that they solve our problems, especially since they have a bad record of not doing that, and especially because most relief doesn’t end up reaching the poorest people or the most marginalized or targeted people. Instead, we’re going to do something right now to build the world we want to live in. So it’s a very empowering, participatory kind of work that tends to build people’s ability to mobilize generally."
Mutual aid groups focus on collective action and immediate action to get things done and help solve emergency situations.
Charity groups have a lot of oversight and place conditions on people that can receive help from them, Spade explained.
“So, ‘charity’ is a word we often use to think about like social services or nonprofits that give stuff to poor people if you qualify, if you meet these eligibility verification requirements, if you’re the right kind of poor person,” Spade said in the interview. “We don’t give it to you unless you’re sober, unless you take these meds, or unless you have kids, or — you know, there’s histories — unless you’re properly Christian or not queer or whatever. Charity is this kind of thing where usually money’s coming from the rich, and they get to determine who is deserving."
So, some people who may be in a life-or-death situation could be rejected from aid on the premise of addiction or their faith.
Minka Reed, a senior studying women, gender and sexuality studies and Spanish, is a member of First Aid Collective Knoxville. First Aid Collective Knoxville is a local mutual aid and harm reduction group that provides resources to those in need and offers free medical aid.
Reed explained that FACK started out as a group of street medics that decided to expand their assistance methods. They rely on donations and mutual aid specific grants to fund their services.
“Individual people will donate stuff. ... Like moms will donate baby clothes or leftover baby formula,” Reed said. “There are different crews that do different things. One of the bigger things we are doing right now are deliveries. Someone will go to the grocery store and buy a bunch of things, and then someone else will deliver it to the person needing the supplies.”
There is a form online that you can fill out to request specific things you need. FACK offers resources such as safe-sex kits, COVID kits, wound care, direct money transfers and more.
Reed described the difference between mutual aid and charity, emphasizing the increased benefits of mutual aid.
“If someone says, ‘I need food,’ we don’t say, ‘Prove your income is low enough.’ We’re not going to impose our values on you; we all help each other. We’ve had a lot of people being referred to us from other bigger organizations,” Reed said. “We just do as much as we can to help.”
Another mutual aid group in Knoxville is Service Industry Coalition Knoxville, which is a coalition of workers that work to combat the effects of gentrification in Knoxville and promote better conditions for the working class.
James Gullet, an experienced service industry worker, explains how the decentralized nature of SICK allows for faster transfers of resources to support community members in need.
“SICK is not a funded organization, but various folks have used the SICK platform to create mutual aid funds over the course of the pandemic. Through this, they've been able to provide direct, no-strings-attached cash assistance to service industry workers,” Gullett said.
Since SICK does not rely on funds from an over-arching organization, there is more flexibility in their aid methods.
Gullett described the consequences of gentrification, and how the process accentuates socio-economic divisions in Knoxville.
“A city that cares more about profits than people will push its own people deeper into poverty. We will have to take care of us. People say that leadership has been unfair to bars and restaurants in regulating the pandemic, but it's really the workers who have been hit the hardest,” Gullett said. “And this is just a snapshot of the bigger picture. It's very clear that the mayor and city officials do not care for low-income people. They bulldoze houseless communities without a thought and want to turn downtown Knoxville to a place that embraces rich people but is unwelcoming to poor people. ... A person who prepares the food downtown, should be able to afford to eat downtown."
While businesses have suffered from a lack of economic activity during the pandemic, workers bear the majority of the repercussions, as they have a higher risk of exposure to COVID and have less opportunities to make money.
Gullett said that social media which highlights issues to the service industry is important in order to hold city officials and business owners accountable for their damaging actions to the working class.
“Although sharing posts may seem like a small act, when people pay attention, it gets leaders' attention. The city has gotten used to acting in ways that don't serve its people, whether it involves pouring public money into more establishments catering to the rich, raising low-income or working class areas, ignoring public health concerns or letting rents get way too high,” Gullett said. “Not only do we need to know what they're doing, we need to remind them that they are still accountable to us."
SICK’s website works to inform the public of concerns over the increasing cost of living and low wages in the city. They also have forms online to request emergency relief funds or to donate to their cause.
“A lot of service industry workers feel forgotten and disposable, and this should not be how it is in cities like Knoxville that rely heavily on an underpaid workforce to drive its so-called revitalization," Gullett said.
Both Gullett and Reed emphasized the importance of sharing information on social media and recommended that people should do whatever they are capable of doing to help. So, simply sharing a post and raising awareness about an issue is the first step toward changing a corrupt system, they said.
You can find both SICK with their handle @sicknoxville and FACK with their handle @firstaidcollectiveknoxville on Instagram.