Concerts are finally coming back to Knoxville. There are several big names coming to this little corner of Tennessee in the coming months, and there will be something for everyone — rock, country, pop and more.
While the CDC has loosened its COVID-19 guidelines, it is important that concertgoers learn about each event and venue’s specific guidelines, as well as any clear bag and alcohol policies.
More concerts and other events can be found on the Visit Knoxville event calendar.
Tennessee Valley Fair (Sept. 9-18)
The Tennessee Valley Fair returns to Chilhowee Park on Sept. 9 and it will run until Sept. 18. The fair’s beloved concert series will feature big stars in the rock and country music scenes, including Brett Michaels and Joan Jett. The concerts will be held in the evening at the park’s open-air Homer Hamilton Amphitheater.
Tickets for the concerts can be purchased through the fair’s website. Be aware fair admission is not included with a concert ticket purchase, and concert-goers must purchase fair admission to gain entry to every concert.
2022 New Grounds Music Festival (Sept. 17-18)
New Grounds is a relatively new musical festival, having only put on its first festival in 2019. Its mission is to provide emerging artists the opportunity to perform before large audiences in a real festival setting. It will be held at Lakeshore Park, with a free shuttle service from the University Commons shopping center courtesy of Knoxville Tours.
Tickets can be purchased online via the festival website.
Greta Van Fleet (Sep. 28)
Grammy award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sept. 28 as part of their “Dreams in Gold” tour. They will be joined by alternative band Houndsmouth and blues singer-songwriter Robert Finley.
Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. At this time, there are no plans for ticket sales at the box office.
Carly Rae Jepsen (Oct. 4)
The Tennessee Theater will be hosting Canadian pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen on Oct. 4 as part of her “So Nice” tour. She will be joined by indie dream-pop singer Empress Of. The tour coincides with the release of her newest album “The Loneliest Time,” which is scheduled to drop on Oct. 21.
Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Be aware there may be a slight delay for mobile ticket deliveries, although purchased tickets should be available at least 24 hours before the concert.
Keith Urban (Oct. 14)
Keith Urban is bringing his “Speed of Now” world tour to Thompson-Boling Arena on Oct. 14. He will be joined by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, as well as breakout country singer Ingrid Andress. Fans will be treated to new music off his new album, “The Speed of Now Part 1,” as well as old favorites.
Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.
Phillip Phillips (Oct. 28)
Phillip Phillips, winner of the 11th season of “American Idol,” will perform at the Bijou Theater on Oct. 28 as part of his “Where We Came From” tour. The concert will be opened by New York-based pop-rock band American Authors. A VIP package is available for purchase, which includes access to a Q-and-A session with the singer, as well as a pre-show soundcheck.
Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.
Five Finger Death Punch (Nov. 17)
Heavy metal outfit Five Finger Death Punch (5FDP) will stop at Thompson-Boling Arena on Nov. 17. They will be joined by country-rock artists Brantley Gilbert and Cory Marks. 5FDP is touring to promote their new album, Afterlife, which recently came out on Aug. 19.
Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster. Tickets must be purchased online and will not be available for sale at the box office.
