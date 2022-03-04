On Wednesday, March 2, Lyle Lovett gave an energetic performance at the Bijou Theatre on Gay Street. Fans seemed ecstatic as the musician and four band members played their instruments with passion and excitement.
Lyle Lovett is a 64-year-old singer, guitarist and pianist from Texas. His hits include, but are not limited to, “If I Had a Boat” and “Cowboy Man.” During his show, he infused storytelling throughout the concert. These stories included past concert experiences, loss of friends, the band’s experience throughout the pandemic and Knoxville itself.
“It was really weird not playing with each other for two years,” Lovett said. “Knoxville is fun, people are always happy in Knoxville.”
Fans piled into the Bijou as early as 7:00 p.m. to get ready for the concert. Lovett’s entrance onto the stage led to an uproar of clapping and cheering as fans anticipated his performance. He took the stage without a word and immediately started playing, which seemed to increase fans’ excitement. Lovett’s fans were passionate, some screaming the lyrics to his songs and others dancing enthusiastically during the fast-paced songs.
Lovett’s band included Viktor Krauss, Luke Bella, Jeff White and Josh Swift. The instruments played included a unique set of acoustics such as a bass cello and a violin. The band members each got their own solo opportunities throughout the show to showcase their talents, as well as opportunities to tell their own stories within the music industry. Violinist Luke Bella seemed to have blown the crowd away with his many solo performances, resulting in very loud cheers that could be heard outside the venue doors.
During the concert, Lovett played many of his hits such as “If I Had a Boat,” and “That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas).” He also played upbeat songs such as “Pants is Overrated.” His most emotional performance included a slower song called, “The Road to Ensenada,” which he dedicated to the Knoxville-based doctor that helped his friend who had passed.
After the show, Mark and Tina Moore waited outside the Bijou for their Uber. They are long-time fans of Lovett and his bluegrass-style music. The couple was also excited not only for his appearance in Knoxville, but also for the Bijou itself as they prefer smaller venues.
T. Moore, a senior client service assistant at the Tennessee Valley Group, gave her insight into her favorite song of the evening. She mentioned many of his songs as her favorites, unable to pick just one after being a fan for 20 years, but one of her all-time favorites included one of his closing numbers.
“Oh, that’s tough,” T. Moore said. “The last one he played about if you ain’t from Texas, but I really love them all.”
Lovett interacted with his band and the crowd throughout the night. While storytelling was a large part of the charismatic singer’s performance, Lovett and his band were playing nonstop. Their vocals, harmonies and instrumentals never faltered throughout the performance, despite playing for nearly three hours. Lovett was very excited to tell the crowd about the new album he is releasing in mid-2022, after years of setbacks from the pandemic.