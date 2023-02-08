In 1987, psychologist Benjamin Schneider coined the now ubiquitous phrase “the people make the place.” A five-word phrase that could be applied to a million different scenarios and questions of culture, regionality and geography. While we’re not about to conduct a study on interactional psychology, the notion still bleeds into today’s talking points and the individuals highlighted here. Local artists define a region's culture, and it's always important to pay attention to those in your community who choose to take their experience and bottle it into 3 to 4 minutes of sonic homage to the places that made them. So with that, let’s look at some of Tennessee’s most exciting artists and the tracks they’re pushing as the calendar year goes underway.
J.M. - Paralyzed
Our first contestant is described by his Spotify profile as “an artist/producer from Nashville, J.M. blends influence from Emo subgenres with soulful R&B. But really, it’s hard to know what to expect.” With that narrowing down his sound about half an inch more specific than it previously was, J.M. 's catalog and efforts are really something to be deciphered by the listener rather than a Spotify moniker. There are inklings of Midwest emo seen in cadence and delivery, hyper pop peppers the outside lines with its signature glitched-up bass and even some of bedroom pop’s most endearing elements can be heard ringing in that vibrato. His newest single, “Paralyzed,” almost feels like a blurred up but toned-down Porter Robinson track. A simple adage of lovestruck paralysis, it's hard not to croon at J.M. 's piercing falsetto as it traverses through that choppy sea of arrangement only the saddest of boys choose to set sail on.
Our Bed – Blake Ruby
Maybe Nashville’s most underrated popstar, Blake Ruby’s doe-brown eyes are only half as dreamy as his vocal tones. The Belmont alumnae has amassed 5 million plays for his hit track “Dirty Laundry” and doesn’t seem to want to hit the brakes anytime soon. Defined by his pop vocalics and singer/songwriter authenticity, Ruby continues to set his own bar higher and higher with every project. “Our Bed” moves past the jazz pianist undertone in favor of a more straightforward melody that's passion stays intact throughout. A ballad of intimacy that's tone and delivery is equally as seductive as Ruby’s tenor. Intense introspection under the puncturing arrangement calls attention to one of Nashville’s hottest rising stars. Somewhere between a real-life Cupid and a more mature Jeremy Zucker, Blake Ruby may just be pop’s most unique ambassador in Music City.
Homes at Night - If You Were A Stranger (EP)
A two-piece indie boy band, Homes at Night is a musical tectonic plate that's been waiting to shift under Nashville for almost a year now. Releasing four singles for their newest EP, the vibe was clear set early on: Slowcore coated instrumentation accompanied by wispy vocals, until it's time to freak out on the breakdown. The finale, “Help You Unpack,” abides by this rulebook to a tee. A dreamy goodbye capped off by wailing and piercing guitar riffs like something from the back end of an early 70s Funkadelic record. Even still, their structural blueprint doesn’t need to be pinned down by the confines of genre. “Tell Emma” is a perfectly angsty indie tune that gives the impression these guys are auditioning for a credit-rolling needle drop for the new A24 film in the most endearing sense. Even sparse amounts of emo seem to be felt in the project's standout track “Wasted on You,” where the throes of youth and substance entangle our dynamic duo in three minutes of pure adherence to that original structure: understate your entrance, oversell your exit. Its songwriting genius and an always curious palette that sells Homes at Night as a force to be reckoned with in the Nashville indie arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.