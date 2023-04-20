On Wednesday, over 1,000 people fled to the Mill & Mine to see Judah & the Lion perform in the last week of their Happy Again Tour. Judah Akers, the lead vocalist and guitarist, alongside Brian Macdonald, the mandolinist, are Tennessee natives, which gave this show a quite personable feel. Before the show even began the venue was buzzing with excitement in anticipation of what was to come. This sold-out crowd could not get enough of the bands' serenade of alternative rock mixed with a little bluegrass.
While the Mill & Mine is a fairly small Knoxville venue, many people traveled to be a part of Wednesday night’s show. Katelyn Monroe, a senior studying biology at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, drove an hour and a half from Chattanooga.
“I had to skip my classes today to make it here with plenty of time to be here before the doors opened at seven. But it was totally worth it,” Monroe said.
Before these two Tennesseans were welcomed home, their opening act Happy Landing took control of the night. This small indie folk band was welcomed by the crowd immediately and left them stunned. The uniqueness of this band was unmatched, with the main instrument being a violin. For many openers, it can be very hard to find love from an audience that is there for another band, but Happy Landing had everyone's attention off the bat.
Lead singer, Matthew Hendley, bonded with the crowd by sharing details about his previous experiences in Knoxville.
“This is our first real show in Knoxville, I mean we played a festival here once, and of course a few UT frat parties,” Hendley said.
With this remark, the crowd cheered with excitement. Their whole performance was an act of passion that every person in that venue could feel, by the end of their set the violinist had broken almost every hair off of his bow.
Once Happy Landing left the stage, it took a short 20 minutes for Judah & the Lion to take the stage. As the stage filled with fog, Akers and Macdonald took the stage one by one and were followed by their band. The fog on the stage became so dense that from the floor they looked like a mere silhouette, but this effect only amped up the anticipation of their first song. The stage was illuminated by a soft pink light as they began “Take a Walk”, the second song off their 2022 “Revival” album. They continued to play recent tracks about the hard parts of life but also how to find your way out of them. Standing in that venue, there was a feeling of connection, hope and love. That is something so special about small concert venues, no matter what the emotion of the crowd is, it can be felt by every person in the room.
Halfway through their set, Akers shared a story with the crowd about his time in Knoxville while introducing “Kickin’ Da Leaves,” a song off their first album from 2014. Akers described that Knoxville built their band and they would never be where they are today without their time spent here.
“Does anybody remember Remedy Coffee shop? My brother, who's here, he used to live above it and one of our first shows ever in Knoxville was in Remedy Coffee shop in front of about 10 people,” Akers said.
This made the crowd burst into cheers over the part a small local coffee shop had in their great successes.
Judah & the Lion did not feel like just a band that night, they felt like old friends. Throughout the entirety of the show, Akers and Macdonald would take a moment to interact with the crowd, sign posters and ask if everyone was doing okay.
For Knoxville native Amelia Laurier, this was her biggest draw toward Judah & the Lion. “This is the second time I have seen them in concert and the environment is so welcoming. Also, the group of people here is so diverse, there are young kids all the way to people my grandpa’s age, it is so cool,” Laurier said.
To close out the night Judah & the Lion played their most popular song, “Take It All Back” and the crowd was electrified, singing the words louder than the speakers could handle. This song uniquely incorporates a banjo to the chorus, which brings a harsh contrast to the other instruments. Many fans who stood around me fell to tears at the magic of the lyrics about love and sacrifice.
As Judah & the Lion left the stage the cheers for an encore started almost immediately, bringing the band back rather quickly. While the band only played one song during their encore, they made it worthwhile.
They brought even more energy than they had the rest of the night and so did the fans. “Sports” rolled over the crowd in waves as everyone seemed to move as one. As the night ended, joy filled the room as fans began to exit the venue, being forever changed by Judah & the Lion’s astonishing performance.
