I first heard Regina Spektor’s voice when I was 6 or 7 years old. It was the first half-second of her song “Fidelity,” where she whispers the words “shake it up” very quickly and like a secret. Over the most pleasing syncopations I’d ever heard, she defined hers as a heart that never has time to heal between breaks.
I had not yet fallen in love so I didn’t really understand what the song was about. All I knew was that I wanted to keep listening. That is, I could have begun by writing that I’ve been listening to Regina Spektor for 15 years – since the age of 6 or 7 – trying to figure out what all of it means.
I could have begun in many ways. A few lucky people first heard Regina Spektor sing jazz with off-beat lyrics set to classically-trained piano when she was walking undiscovered from open mic to open mic in the boroughs of New York City.
I was not one of those people, but I was lucky. I was born the same year she put out her first album “11:11.” I first heard her voice sitting in front of a thick Dell monitor at home in Lexington, Kentucky. We shared a family iTunes account on that old computer, stocked with Norah Jones, John Mayer, Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz.
Regina was part of that crew, but she transcended them all. Perhaps it’s because she (rightly) saw herself as part of a lineage of great writers of fiction and she sang about things no one else sang out, like original sin or a Human of the Year award given to a man named Karl Projectorinski.
Those other voices on the iTunes account were from somewhere else, but to me, Lexington, Kentucky was where Regina Spektor was from. (In reality, she was from Moscow, 5,000 miles away, and New York City, somehow even farther away.)
This matters because Regina was the first artist who made me understand the magic of music as a co-creation between the artist and the listener, and of songs as places where the two of us could sit for a few moments and find meaning. It felt to me like we were from the same place, and because she showed me the trustworthiness of feeling, the connection was real.
It could have begun like this. For many years, the young woman who babysat me and my older siblings kept a CD of “Soviet Kitsch” in the console of her Mazda Protege.
Even when she played us songs by Regina and Passion Pit and Noah and the Whale and Akon – songs that defined the summers of my childhood – she filtered certain ones from “Soviet Kitsch” since they were too mature for us. (It was only recently that I discovered with some alarm that she had done the same with Akon.)
Emily, our babysitter, would play “Us” for us in the car and we loved it. It was so fun. I didn’t know much about music (I still don’t) but I knew “Us” was a masterpiece. Regina became part of my development because when I got older, I went back and listened to those songs Emily wouldn’t let us hear, like “Poor Little Rich Boy” and “Sailor Song” and I fell in love with them, too. I sang them with a crowd of fans gathered to see Regina live, as she sat at the piano under gold and purple lights in the shape of a crown for the artist whose name means “queen.”
Finally, I could have begun by writing that anyone who’s seen Regina Spektor perform live over the past 15 years has probably gotten a spinal chill at the exact same moment. It comes halfway through “Après Moi,” her sweeping ode to revolution, when she, somehow without warning no matter how many times you’ve heard her do it, breaks from English to Russian, setting to music the haunting first lines of an untitled Pasternak poem.
The body cannot help but react. I’ve read that the evolutionary explanation for why we get chills at the sound of such things concerns a fear response, which the brain forcefully counters a split-second later once the coast is clear. Regina Spektor belting Russian is a fearful thing in the same way that God is, so this makes sense to me.
I got that chill sitting in a church pew at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This, too, makes sense to me in some cosmic way, as something preordained long before my family picked up for the foothills of Tennessee when I was nine years old, the same age as Regina when her family immigrated to the United States.
I was in high school when I saw her in concert. “Remember Us Back To Life” was my homework soundtrack. I became newly obsessed with the grandness of her ambitions and the philosophical and theological rigor of her lyrics since I had reached an age when I could engage more fully with them. It’s possible to be a student of Regina Spektor. She has a body of work as rich as that of a Victorian novelist, but infinitely more playful.
Now, she has added to it. “Home, before and after,” released on June 24, is her stunning 8th album and her first in six years. It is a gift to her most devoted fans and a bold stylistic statement.
The album contains a handful of songs she’s been performing live for years. “Loveology,” which she began playing around 2004, is a clear stand out. Though fans reminisce about every laugh, cough and tinkling glass in a bootleg recording of the song from the aughts, the new studio version is a delight.
Addressed to an “incurable humanist,” the song is as idiosyncratic as much of Regina’s other work. At one point, she takes on the persona of a teacher before a class of students, telling them (us) to turn to page 42 of an imagined textbook. Then she lists made-up subjects like “porcupine-ology” and “train-ology,” moving into the more personal “papa-ology,” “mama-ology,” “stay-ology” and “please-ology.”
The crescendo of the song, where she pleads for forgiveness through repetitions of “I’m sorry-ology” and “forgive me-ology” is stunningly emotional. In my favorite single second of the album, her voice cracks on the words “forgive me-ology.” I’ve played the moment over and over and it is always freshly moving. The message is clear – we all need to make a study of forgiving one another and asking for forgiveness. She waited 18 years to tell the world, and the timing is perfect. The songs “Becoming All Alone” and “Raindrops” may also be familiar to fans who’ve seen her live over the last decade or two.
“Home, before and after” tracks with her previous record “Remember Us Back to Life” in its lush orchestrals and acutely emotional lyrics. It is perhaps her most vocally conventional album, absent of some of the staccato and squeaks that served as punctuation in her earlier work, yet it is also her most vocally impressive. Her clarion tone works in beautiful concert with the album's robust melodies.
The relative lyrical minimalism and cinematic instrumentals result in an album that distills great feeling into small moments. For every chill-inducing moment on previous albums, “Home” has three, sometimes all in the same song.
The nearly 9-minute long “Spacetime Fairytale” is an instructive example. Addressed to a son (perhaps Regina’s son with her husband, singer-songwriter Jack Dishel), the epic ruminates on death and rebirth as it shifts from Pixar-ready instrumentals to a frightening discordance over which the mother’s distorted voice repeats the words “you will learn!”
The songs on “Home” are the work of a mother who has lived through a pandemic and a resurgence of authoritarianism. They are dark fairytales about subjects that kids aren’t always prepared for but must come to find out, like money ("Coin" is a fantastic surprise) and misogyny and loneliness. But shot through it all is her commitment to playfulness and love.
Regina’s music has been described as “constantly surprising” and that’s true. Things are always coming out of left field. On “One Man’s Prayer,” she takes up the voice of a sad involuntary celibate who longs for a girl to love him. The song appears to be a work of great empathy, and it is. But once the man prays to become like God by controlling and gaslighting a woman, the prayer turns into a biting critique of misogyny. (It was not lost on fans that Roe v. Wade was overturned the same day “Home” was released.)
Yes, her music has always been surprising. But to me, the defining characteristic of Regina’s work is joy. Her joy means so much to me because she is so intelligent. An intelligent artist who is also joyful and who puts joy into all her work is a miracle. Most intellectuals I follow are sellouts to cynicism in their own ways, waiting for the people they deem stupid to wreck everything. Regina isn’t that way at all.
When she went on The Colbert Report in 2012, Colbert asked her to say some things in Russian “some of which might be curse words, but we won’t tell the network, and they won’t know what to bleep.” People are always wanting to know how curse words sound, especially in Russian and German.
Once she stopped laughing, Regina started to say a few things in Russian, as if to oblige the dark American appetite. But her message for Colbert translated to, “This is a wonderful person, I love him so much. Thank God he exists in America, and everywhere in the world.”
If you need a tonic from a world full of woe, watch an interview with Regina Spektor. She brims with joy and she is smitten with everything. That’s partly why she makes such good music.
I don’t know much about music, especially the history of it and the various movements. I only know my experience of a handful of artists I love. I have never written anything that fits in the genre of the album review, in part because it’s a genre whose conventions are unfit for subjects like Regina Spektor.
In a review published on Pitchfork of Regina’s landmark third album “Begin to Hope,” the reviewer writes that she “belts like Ethel Merman, recites like Patti Smith, coos like Tori Amos, shrieks like a Kate Bush for the McSweeney’s set.”
I can’t really stand this kind of writing. It’s not just that it relies on a shallow cache of references to make its point, but also that it muddies the subject. No artist is incomparable, but Regina is not the Fiona Apple of the anti-folk movement or the Tori Amos of anything or the Kate Bush of anything else. She can stand alone. For me, she always has.
I’d rather read a review written by someone charged by the conviction that Regina Spektor is a true original. Everyone I know who loves her has a long history with her, histories that invariably include some generation of iPod held close to the chest. I’d rather hear those stories. I want to hear about the little kids like me who heard the whisper and grew to love the shouts.
Regina has been a companion to me for 15 years. As I’ve grown, her songs have changed and accrued new meanings. There was a time when the iconic song “Folding Chair” meant little else to me than hearing about the “McSweeney’s set” spending a day at the beach and, of course, a grown woman making dolphin sounds.
Years later, I was singing the song a capella with my girlfriend. It’s too strange for some people to appreciate, so the absurdity of it helped me find her. If the girl I was dating loved the song and she didn’t find it weird that I loved it, it was further evidence that we were meant to be together.
When we were first dating, we sat in my car and I plugged my phone into the stereo to introduce her to the world of Regina. I showed off that I’d memorized the crazy chorus of “Chemo Limo,” the famous dolphin sounds of “Folding Chair,” the intricate la-la-la’s of the Russian chanson “Small Bill$” and the exact number of times Regina says the word “moon” off the bridge in “Small Town Moon.”
She just sat there taking it all in, her eyes filled with love. We’re getting married soon. In October, my wife(!) and I will see Regina live at the Ryman on the solo leg of her tour. She’ll be on the stage and we’ll be in the pew.
In some ways, it will be like a church service. The first time I saw Regina live, there was an element of praise as the crowd sang the transgressive chorus of “Sailor Song” in unison. Regina also talks about God the same amount as some pastors. She will sing “Becoming All Alone,” a single off the new record where she imagines getting a beer with God like they’re old friends and she needs him to make her feel less alone. She begs him to stay with her. This is how I have tried to understand God, so that is something else Regina gave me.