Coming to a computer near you is the Norwegian Digital Jazz Fest run by Big Ears, based in Knoxville. This event, which will run from Nov. 6 to Dec. 11, will be available for live streaming, and then can be viewed for another 48 hours after the fact.
Viewing will only be available for those in North America.
Tickets to each individual show can be purchased prior to the initial broadcast for $8 and a service fee, and tickets for the entire lineup can similarly be bought for $50 along with a service fee.
Fri, Nov. 6
The first showing boasted Bugge Wesseltoft as a solo act at 7 p.m., then had Gard Nilssen Acoustic Unity playing at 8 p.m.
Bugge is the son of Norwegian jazz guitarist Erik Wesseltoft and has had a long, respectable career as a jazz pianist himself. He has won numerous honors and awards from his time in the music industry.
Meanwhile, Gard Nilssen Acoustic Unity is an act composed of jazz musicians led by Nilssen himself, a drummer.
Tue, Nov. 10
This event, starting at 8 p.m., will be a showing of a trio group led by Tord Gustavsen and bearing his name.
Gustavsen is a jazz pianist and composer who has a worldwide following, and has had a history of leading various jazz bands of differing sizes.
Leading this trio has won him the honor Nattjazzprisen, a prize awarded by the Bergen International Jazz Festival in Norway for artists they see as having the capability for international success.
Tue, Nov. 17
Bendik Hofseth’s group Woodlands will be playing at 7pm, and the Mathias Eick Quintet will follow up at 8pm.
Hofseth himself is a saxophonist and singer, as well as leader of Woodlands. Hofseth has an extensive discography including numerous awards and honors.
Mathias Eick is primarily a trumpet player, but boasts a considerable musical repertoire. Brother of jazz artists Johannes and Trude Eick, Mathias’s Quintet includes two drummers, a piano, a bass and Mathias himself. The other artists are all considered Norway’s finest.
Tue, Nov. 24
This night will feature Silje Nergaard at 7pm and Ketil Bjørnstad as a solo act at 8 p.m.
Nergarrd is a prominent female jazz musician who tops the charts in Norway, boasting the highest sales of any Norwegian jazz album with her 2001 “At First Light.” Furthermore, she gained international acclaim following the release of her sonnet “Tell Me Where You're Going,” which hit number one in Japan.
Bjørnstad, while an influential jazz pianist and composer in his own right with a huge discography, is also well known for his bibliography as an author. His writings go back to the early 70s and he continues to publish to this day.
Similarly, he began his musical career around the same time and has done both ever since.
Fri, Nov. 26
Mats Eilertsen will perform a solo act at 7 p.m., and Trygve Seim’s Rumi Songs will play at 8 p.m.
Eilertsen plays the double bass, bass and drums, and won the Kongsberg Jazz Award back in 2002 while in the Håkon Kornstad Trio. Eilertsen has a number of solo records as well as collaborative efforts, and has played with many bands.
Trygve Seim’s Rumi Songs is both the name of one of his albums and his band. The original album that started it is based off the surreal poetry of Jalaluddin Rumi who lived during the 13th century.
The group utilizes a sax, accordion, cello and vocals to bring the Persian poet’s writings to musical life.
Tue, Dec. 1
At 7 p.m. the Hedvig Mollestad Trio will open the night alongside the Eivind Aarset Quartet which will play at the same time. All broadcasts will be playable for 48 hours after initial showing.
The Hedvig Mollestad Trio is a bit different from the rest as it infuses 70s heavy rock alongside prog and psychedelic influences to create a wholly unique, free jazz.
Consisting of Hedvig Mollestad (guitar, vocals), Ellen Brekken (bass) and Ivar Loe Bjørnstad (drums), the Trio was awarded the Jazztalentprisen for The Young Jazz Talent of the Year award at Moldejazz following their formation in 2009.
The Eivind Aarset Quartet is a four-piece act led by the jazz guitarist Eivind Aarset. He’s been known to play as sideman for numerous other acts, but also has a history of being group leader going all the way back to 1998.
Aarset is considered one of Norway’s most “in-demand” guitarists, having originally been inspired by Jimi Hendrix.
Tue, Dec. 8
The night of Dec. 8 begins with Beady Belle at 7 p.m. and ends with the Arild Andersen Group at 8 p.m.
Beady Belle is a jazz band formed around Beate S. Lech and her husband Marius Reksjø alongside Erik Holm. It all started when the aforementioned Bugge Wesseltoft, who performed on Nov. 6, convinced them to make a record with Jazzland Recordings.
Though the original band broke up in 2015, Lech has continued to release albums under the band’s name.
The Arild Andersen Group is led by none other than Arild Andersen, internationally known as Norway’s most famous bass player. At 75 years old, Andersen has been active in the music scene for the last sixty years of his life. He’s won eight awards for his work, and continues to create jazz.
Fri, Dec. 11
The Norwegian Digital Jazz Fest will end on Dec. 11 following the 7 p.m. show performed by Elephant9 and Nils Petter Molvær Trio’s act at 8 p.m.
Elephant9 is a band formed in 2006 by Ståle Storløkken (keyboard), Nikolai Eilertsen (bass) and Torstein Lofthus (drums). They’re known for their progressive/neo-psychedelic/jazz-rock music and have gained acclaim worldwide following their various studio albums.
The Nils Petter Molvær Trio is led by the trumpeter and composer Nils Petter Molvær, himself known for pioneering a genre called future jazz which incorporates electronic music into jazz.
He’s been known to work closely with the aforementioned guitarist Eivind Aarset, who performs with his quartet on Dec. 1.
Molvær was also involved in the jazz group Masqualero alongside Arild Andersen.