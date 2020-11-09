Album releases usually come in waves, and this past week there seemed to be a dip in those releases. Here are the newest singles this week from some artists to watch.
BENEE’s “Happen To Me”
BENEE is an artist that we’ve talked about before, a modern indie-pop sensation. While she’s released singles and two EPs, she hasn’t released a full-length studio album yet. Still, she’s made waves through her recent collaborations in releases like “Supalonely feat. Gus Dapperton” and on Joji’s “Afterthought.”
“Happen To Me,” a confirmation of BENEE’s space in indie-pop, is a more experimental song that’s still catchy but also follows more genuinely deeper themes than mainstream pop.
Dan + Shay’s “Take Me Home For Christmas”
From country-pop duo Dan + Shay comes “Take Me Home For Christmas,” their first holiday-themed release. This is a duo that takes their time with releases. In fact, they’ve only released one other song this year, “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” which is already a success with fans.
Now, Dan + Shay mix country-pop with Christmas in a song about spending the holidays with someone new, it’s a song that feels relatable, nostalgic and overall just happy — the way all holiday songs should be.
Miley Cyrus’s “Edge of Midnight” (Midnight Sky Remix) feat. Stevie Nicks
2020 has been a year of exploration into both the past and the future for Miley Cyrus. At this point, she’s dabbled in almost every major music genre, and in 2020, she’s added classic rock to the list. Cyrus has always been a fan of rock from the ‘70s, and has spent much of the year covering those songs, along with releasing her pop-rock single “Midnight Sky.”
Now, Cyrus collaborates with the legendary Stevie Nicks on this remix, which combines the two title songs. On the remix, Miley Cyrus sings Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen,” while Nicks sings Miley’s “Midnight Sky.” It’s a powerful combination of vocal talent and feminist strength.
Aries’ “FOOL’S GOLD”
After the arrival of 2019’s “WELCOME HOME” album, Aries has become a more common name in the modern hip-hop genre. With just the single album released last year, Aries has been releasing singles in 2020, and “FOOL’S GOLD” is already popular with fans. It’s a song that fits into his discography well and celebrates hip-hop in a new way.
2 Chainz and Mulatto’s “Quarantine Thick”
Mulatto is somewhat of a new name in the rap game. As a female rapper gaining success quick, she’s collaborated with the biggest names in rap like Gucci Mane, 21 Savage and now 2 Chainz. With piano riffs accompanying their verses, 2 Chainz and Mulatto are set to be the biggest new release in rap.