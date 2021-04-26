This week, we’re looking at new singles from top artists in every category, as well as one special EP.
“Save Your Tears (Remix)” by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
Following the success of The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” off of his 2020 album “After Hours,” Ariana Grande joins him on this remix. In this song, we hear Grande sing in a lower register, something that’s rare for the popstar.
On it, she harmonizes with The Weeknd and adds her own verse, which holds the song together in its own way. This collaboration celebrates both artists and strengthens the song in new ways.
“People Don’t Change” EP by PJ Harding and Noah Cyrus
Here, PJ Harding and Noah Cyrus work together on their joint six-song EP “People Don’t Change.” Two songs, “Dear August” and “You Belong To Somebody Else” were already released as singles, but the other four songs are new to us this week.
This is a sad EP, but it’s also really well done. It’s about heartbreak and unrequited love; it’s mostly acoustic and each song is a duet. For PJ Harding, a songwriter-turned-singer, it’s a great and productive debut release. For Noah Cyrus, it builds her discography and fits in well with her previous music, especially her uber-successful 2020 album “THE END OF EVERYTHING.”
“He Said She Said” by CHVRCHES
The first real single this year from indie trio CHVRCHES, “He Said She Said” looks at toxic relationships and feelings of inevitability in their indie-pop synth style. Though much of their success came with their 2015 album, “Every Open Eye,” the trio continues to release music, making sure to take their time with each new release.
“When I’m Older” by Ashe
Ashe is an artist that has celebrated great success since her debut in 2017, despite not releasing an album yet. However, that’s about to change with the release of her debut album “Ashlyn” coming on May 7. “When I’m Older” is her second release of 2021, following “I’m Fine.”
“When I’m Older” looks at the past and the future of heartbreak, as Ashe thinks about how to forget someone that was once a big part of her life. Like much of her discography, this song is piano-heavy and pensive, exploring love and loss.
“Imagine” by Ben Platt
A versatile artist, Ben Platt started his career in film, moved to theatre and now focuses mainly on music and film. Last year, he released multiple songs for his Netflix series “The Politician.” “Imagine” is his first single of 2021, and is a love song that dives into electronica pop, differing from his previous music, which is much more acoustic.
Honorable mentions for this week include Eric Church’s album “Soul,” Lil Yachty’s album “Michigan Boy Boat” and Porter Robinson’s album “Nurture.”