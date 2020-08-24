Released on Friday, “Imploding the Mirage” is The Killers’ sixth studio album, and perhaps one of their most developed. The album feels authentically alternative rock, a mark of the band’s talent and consistency, all while creating a piece of work that’s as modern as it is classic.
“Imploding the Mirage” is the band’s first album since 2017’s “Wonderful Wonderful.” With only 10 songs, it’s also The Killers’ shortest album, marking an interesting twist in the band’s album patterns.
“Imploding the Mirage” begins with “My Own Soul’s Warning,” an alternative rock anthem mixed with all the funk of 80’s synth pop sounds. As the longest song on the album, it sets the tone for the following songs with its high energy lyrics and heavy guitar influence.
Like “Dying Breed,” one of the leading singles released from the album, “My Own Soul’s Warning” takes us back to The Killers’ roots and feels like simply an upgraded, elevated version of the sound that first captured listeners’ attentions in the mid-2000’s, garnering the band much of their success.
One of the most popular songs on the album, “Fire In Bone,” shares the electronic keyboard sounds of the 80’s with much of the other songs, reflecting nostalgia towards the past of music as well as the theme of the song in thinking about the past of a relationship.
“Imploding the Mirage” ends with its title song, the tenth on the album. Discussing the dichotomy between reality and dreams, the song focuses on holding onto dreams while letting go of the “mirage” that we build up around reality which only stand in our way eventually. It’s about letting go and moving forward with strength and honesty.
Thematically, “Imploding the Mirage” fits nicely with The Killers’ discography and with the genre of alternative rock. It’s about freedom and youth but also about nostalgia and regret. More than anything else, it’s about strength, perhaps the strength that comes with finding oneself again, like the band seems to have done.
Overall, “Imploding the Mirage” feels like a callback to the past in many ways, while also looking towards the present. It reflects the recent past of The Killers’ career in its anthemic elements and classic alternative rock, critical parts of what makes up the band’s sound.
The album also reflects the more distant past of music more generally with its ties to 80’s funk and synth pop in a way that mixes all the good, catchy elements of the genre with all the spontaneity and freedom of alternative rock.
“Imploding the Mirage” is a meeting place of past and present. It’s an intersection where The Killers' find their sound again, but for what feels like the first time. It feels like the second coming of The Killers’, a testament to the band’s ingenuity, creativity and talent.