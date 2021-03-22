This week, we’re looking at the newest album from Lana Del Rey, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club,” which was released on Friday.
This album comes two years after 2019’s “NFR,” an album that enjoyed major success with fans. Of the album’s songs, “Cinnamon Girl,” “The greatest” and “Happiness is a Butterfly” were the biggest hits, as well as its title track.
Ahead of the album’s release, Del Rey released two songs as singles: “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” in 2021 and “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” in 2020, both of which have already celebrated success.
“Chemtrails Over The Country Club” is the second song on its album of the same title. Like much of the album (and much of Del Rey’s music in general), this song looks to the past, both melancholic and reminiscent. She’s also reflective, and sees herself as wild and untamable in this song.
In fact, melancholic is a great word to describe this song, representative of her larger discography. In much of her work, she’s detached and objective as she reminisces on the past and looks at her youth as something that’s neither positive nor negative.
“Let Me Love You Like A Woman” was released last year as a single and is the fourth song on the album. One of the shortest songs on the album, it looks towards the future and personifies place as symbolic of her mental state. It’s a song about leaving and going, about hope for the future.
“White Dress” is the first song on the album, and begins with piano, like much of Del Rey’s music. Featuring Del Rey’s raspier, higher pitched vocals, this is a song about the past and about youth, making its title fitting. In it, Del Rey looks back on her life before fame as a 19-year-old waitress.
One song that stands out among the rest is “Dance Till We Die,” which is Del Rey at her most romantic. Again, place is personified here as an ideal, and there are callbacks to iconic female artists like Stevie Nicks and Joan Baez. This is the romance and reverence we know, love and expect from her albums.
The album ends with “For Free (feat. Zella Day, Weyes Blood),” the only official collaboration on the album: a cover of Joni Mitchell’s 1970 song of the same name. In typical Lana fashion, this version is slower and feels more hopeless than the original. Lana Del Rey has released many covers as part of her various albums, and they’re always pieces to look forward to.
Overall, this is a Lana Del Rey album through and through. It’s piano, it’s melancholy, it’s hopeless, it’s romantic and above all, it’s not pop music.