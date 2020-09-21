From bedroom pop and indie songwriter Gus Dapperton comes “Orca,” Dapperton’s sophomore studio album.
Gus Dapperton is somewhat of a new face in indie, but a powerful one at that. Dapperton’s early success came quick with singles in 2017, including a single for Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” series, launching him into even more recognition.
“Orca” comes only a year after Dapperton’s debut studio album, 2019’s “Where Polly People Go to Read.” Both albums are relatively short but provide insight into Dapperton’s creative process, each one reflecting different emotions.
Leading singles released earlier this year for “Orca” include “Post Humorous,” “Bluebird,” “Medicine” and “First Aid.” Of these, “Post Humorous” is the perhaps the most popular with fans.
“Post Humorous” looks at the past as a teacher and as a friend, a conversation between Dapperton and his past selves, but with a level of ambiguity that confuses listeners. The song features mostly indie rock sounds with some electronic influences, and catchy lyrics. Although we may not be sure exactly what Dapperton is trying to tell us, we can’t help but sing along as we attempt to figure it out.
“Orca” opens with “Bottle Opener,” an interesting way to begin an album. It’s the shortest song on the album, and pretty dark too. The song discusses the overwhelming feelings of bottling up emotions until they feel unbearable. It’s not the most positive way to begin an album, but it’s real and it’s raw, and it feels fitting for an album that is truly for 2020.
The first single released from “Orca” was “First Aid,” a song that’s traditionally indie, which focuses most on confusion as an emotion, but also confuses the listeners as well. It’s a slow and dreamy song with the heavy drum beat that often accompanies indie songs.
“Orca” ends with “Swan Song,” a song that feels like an appropriate end to an album. Like most of the songs on “Orca,” the final song is confusing and seems to move between thoughts and emotions freely, making it feel disjointed at times.
Still, it matches with the rest of the album well and makes the ending to “Orca” feel final and complete. Although it only has 10 songs, “Orca” still feels complete in a free flowing way, a full circle rather than a definite beginning and an end.
Much of Dapperton’s music is confusing to listen to. To best enjoy the album is to view it as a creative art, rather than a didactic or storytelling method, don’t think too much about the lyrics.
Dapperton continues to make a name for himself in the indie genre, and in the process, creates an album that is uniquely 2020, one that’s deeply emotional and confusing, while also being a meaningful piece of artistic freedom.