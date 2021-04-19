This week, we look at Greta Van Fleet’s highly anticipated new album, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate,” released on Friday.
“The Battle at Garden’s Gate” is the sophomore studio album from Greta Van Fleet, coming two and a half years after 2018’s “Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.” Though the band technically has only released two albums, 2017’s double EP “From The Fires” is a significant part of the band’s discography.
The Michigan-born band is made up of three brothers, Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka. This band has been positively received since their debut as a modern iteration of the rock bands of the 70s. In 2019, “From The Fires” won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.
Earlier this year, we’ve looked at all the singles released ahead of this album: “Broken Bells,” “Heat Above,” “Age of Machine” and “My Way, Soon.” Now, we look at the album as a whole, the longest body of work by Greta Van Fleet so far.
The first three songs on the album are singles we’ve already looked at. The fourth song on the album is “Built By Nations,” a song that looks back to the messages and themes of “Anthem Of The Peaceful Army,” like solidarity, warrior mentality and the idea of a battleground representing modern America.
“Tears of Rain” stands out as the shortest song on the album and is in many ways a meditation on current events and overall feelings of hopelessness amidst unrest, wondering when relief and peace will come.
“Light My Love” is a song that feels refreshing and positive. While it’s still a song that feels like classic rock, it’s a love song too, and the piano combined with electric guitar and violin makes it feel like a ballad, as opposed to other songs on the album.
“The Battle at Garden’s Gate” ends with “The Weight of Dreams.” The longest song on the album, at almost nine minutes long, it once again focuses on corruption, nature and modernity, feeling both hopeless and confused in thoughts of progress or remedy.
While “My Way, Soon,” the first single released on the album, was a major success, it seems maybe “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” has fallen short of fans’ expectations.
Greta Van Fleet has always been hailed as a champion for the revival of 70’s classic rock, but the question has always been, where do we draw the line between inspiration and complete duplication? This album seems to inch closer to that line, maybe even crossing the boundary altogether.
Yet still, the album tackles modern issues, thinking through social unrest and America’s current state. Like much of Greta Van Fleet’s discography, this album is a mix of past and present, classic rock with modern America.