As part of their build towards an album, Greta Van Fleet released “Heat Above” on Friday, a single to accompany “Age of Machine” and “My Way, Soon.”
Their story as of recent is interesting. Greta Van Fleet only released two singles in 2020, “Age of Machine” and “My Way, Soon,” since the release of their 2018 album “Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.” “Heat Above” is the band’s first release in 2021.
Much of the band’s success has come from their role as a callback to the classic rock of the late 1960s and early 1970s, but Greta Van Fleet has made it clear that despite inspiration and musical similarities, they are giving us something that’s completely new.
Last week, Greta Van Fleet announced that their third studio album, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate,” is set to be released on April 16 but have also said that this album will be unlike their previous releases.
Though “Age of Machine” and “My Way, Soon” were released last year, it’s important to look at them as an integral part of the band’s work in relation to “Heat Above.” We listened to “My Way, Soon” in October of 2020 as part of Beacon Beats, but let’s also look at “Age of Machine.”
“Age of Machine” was released in December and feels more pessimistic toward technology’s future than we’ve seen in the past from the band. Characteristic of classic rock, the song goes on for almost seven minutes, with different solos and feels like a rambling rant about the future as a negative. Yet still, this feels like creative expression and for that, it’s valid.
In this way, it feels harsher, like the rock of the later '70s and early '80s. Regardless, “Age of Machine” fits well with their discography, aside from its slight venture into pessimism and negativity about the digital age.
“Heat Above,” however, feels optimistic. The beginning of the song is synth hymnal, like walking into a church for the first time, and moves into the guitar.
“Heat Above” also features the war and battle imagery that Greta Van Fleet has made a motif of in their music. From the band’s 2018 album title with army imagery, to their upcoming album also featuring a battle, this song gives us a sense of what’s to come in “The Battle at Garden’s Gate.”
In their Instagram post from last week releasing the single, Greta Van Fleet wrote about the single in a message that lends itself to looking to the future with positivity despite struggles.
“There’s plenty of love left in this world even though it may not seem like it. Let’s rise to the stars together,” the band said.
Come April, we’ll see what they mean by this, and how this mantra fits into their newest piece of work, a product of the band’s journey over the past three years.