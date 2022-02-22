As abrasive as it can be, it’s a special feeling to receive a new Black Dresses album.
Black Dresses was a noise-pop duo based in Canada consisting of Ada Rook and Devi McCallion. In 2020, they released “Peaceful as Hell” before breaking up the band. Even though they are no longer a band, they released “Forever in Your Heart” in 2021 and surprisingly released this new album last week on Bandcamp and YouTube.
“Forget Your Own Face” is loud and harsh, barrelling through its short runtime with energy and anger. It’s more Black Dresses for those that want it, bringing with it all of the glitches, screams and beautiful moments in-between.
Their shortest album to date, “Forget Your Own Face” arrives with eight songs that are a hair over 20 minutes long total. Seven of the eight songs last less than three minutes, but they are bursting with sound, fury and energy. It’s a compact album and it’s sure to leave an impression.
Case in point, the opening track “u_u2” immediately throws a heavy electronic beat and instrumentals at the listener, with some screaming following right behind. The song continues, with the duo singing about people copying their style. It’s a lot to take in, especially if you haven’t listened to Black Dresses before.
This opening track showcases everything that makes the band unique. This carries throughout the album, as they blend distortion, existentialism and even slower, palatable moments within the tracklist.
For example, the second song “Let’s Be” is equally heavy, with a pervasive beat underscoring the unbridled rage within the lyrics.
However, it slows down, with a piano being introduced while Devi sings about God, the world and people, all before the song distorts further and Rook screams about the truth or lack thereof. Finally, it ends with another slowdown and beat change as Devi sings about not giving up and succumbing to stupidity.
A majority of the album’s lyrics relate to themes of becoming disassociated with the world and humanity, especially in wanting to not even be human at all. This can be found in the third song “earth worm.” The song sounds like it would fit in a high-octane video game, even as they sing about wanting to become worms in the dirt.
This is further continued in the next track “NO NORMAL” as they sing about being distorted by entertainment and what it means to be human (accompanied by observations on the strangeness of the world). Ironically, this song is the first one on the album to sound like a “normal” song, meaning you could probably play this in front of friends and they won’t fully question it. It uses their typical electronic sounds and hard percussion to make an excellent song that’s relatively accessible, whatever that’s supposed to mean.
The fifth song “doomspiral” marks a slight shift in the album. It’s the least aggressive song on the album, while still incorporating their sound into it. It has distorted electronics mixed with a piano and a heavy bass, while the duo sings about spending the end of time together. There are also instrumental melodies strewn throughout the song, and they offer some wonderful patterns to go with the touching lyrics. It’s quite a beautiful song.
However, it’s all brought back to the aggression with “MONEY MAKES YOU STUPID” with it’s fast beat, wailing guitar, building high pitched noises and angry singing. There is an incredible moment within this song where the beat matches the singing in this choppy progression.
The second to last song “GAY UGLY AND HARD TO UNDERSTAND” is fascinating, as it’s essentially split into two. The first section is similar to the other songs in terms of sound and intensity, with the group singing about people not getting their style.
But then it switches, with the music falling away in favor of a music box-esque melody and spacey instrumentals, with the lyrics talking about how nothing Rook wants or needs exists. It’s unlike anything else on the album, but it acts as a fitting and ethereal conclusion to the song.
The final song “nightwish” isn’t as fast-paced as the rest of the album, almost as if it’s losing steam as it plays out. However, this fits with the lyrics, as they sing about the sun exploding and everything that the duo feels grateful for. It’s a touching conclusion to the album, and maybe the band as a whole.
“Forget Your Own Face” touches upon elements of disillusionment of ourselves and our surroundings, all within a tightly packed album. It’s noise pop to its core, bringing together sounds, instruments and vocals in a seemingly random way, but is entirely purposeful.
This album and Black Dresses aren’t for everyone. They are incredibly abrasive and it might only seem like random noise to some people. In that regard, don’t try to force yourself to listen to them if you don’t like it.
If you do enjoy them and their style, then this album is a nice return. It’s densely packed with some truly beautiful moments and songs thrown in. Their glitchy, video game-like songs are incredible, and hearing their electronic industrial pop fusion again is a blessing.
This one is for the ones that get it and enjoy it. Unfortunately, they clicked for me right before they disbanded. Their previous two albums have become some of my favorites from the past few years, and it was sad (yet understandable) to see them break up.
But receiving that Bandcamp notification was a moment of pure joy, and the album is another wonderful gift from Black Dresses. Just like their previous two, if this is their final album together, it’s a perfect sendoff.