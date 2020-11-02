From pop icon Ariana Grande comes “Positions,” Grande’s sixth studio album, released on Friday.
The 14-song album was released a year after “thank u, next,” one of her most successful albums to date, but in 2020, the only single that’s been released from “Positions” is its title song, released last week.
Still, Grande released collaborations with Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber earlier in the year, but until now, we haven’t gotten any sense of what Grande’s new solo music will sound like.
“Positions” begins with “shut up,” a song that starts with a slow string intro and moves into Grande’s signature soft electronic R&B, complete with multiple vocal harmonies that overlay each other throughout the song — especially in the chorus.
“Positions” also features multiple collaborations with Doja Cat, The Weeknd and Ty Dolla $ign. The strongest of these is “safety net,” which features Ty Dolla $ign. This collaboration comes at the perfect time for Ty Dolla $ign, as he has just released his newest album.
“Safety net” thinks about the feelings of a new relationship and being overwhelmed with emotion, wanting to fall in love without worrying about fear. Ty Dolla $ign brings out the classic romantic R&B notes in the song, while also introducing some rap and simultaneously complementing Grande’s vocals.
One song that stands out on “Positions” is “just like magic,” because it is arguably the most pop-sounding song on the album. It’s more upbeat than many of the other songs and moves quicker than its slower counterparts. It also including more solid bass beats than most of the album.
“positions” is the 12th song on its title album and experiments with different sounds, like string plucks in the intro. It’s the only single that was released before the album and feels positive and romantic. Already a hit, “positions” makes listeners think back to previous albums like “thank u, next” and “sweetener” with its combination of different layered R&B vocals.
“Positions” ends with “pov,” a song that focuses most on soft beats and playing with vocals more than anything else. It’s a fitting way to end the album, because it’s looking towards the future in both romance and in style but also ties the album together cohesively.
Grande’s start and popularity were in the pop genre, however, now she’s moving more towards R&B and rap and away from upbeat pop. It seems now that Grande is less focused on producing hits and more focused on creating music for her. This type of creativity could lead to a surge in new music, or it could guide Grande towards a new direction.
Either way, “Positions,” while lacking in variety and instant hits, is another step in Grande’s musical journey. It seems she’s moving more towards R&B, so it’ll be interesting to see where she goes next.