After the spring semester ends, campus tends to become something of a ghost town. The same cannot be said for the greater Knoxville area, however. With festivals, conventions and concerts galore, there is always something going on in the Scruffy City. For Vols staying in town this summer, here are five highly anticipated events to look forward to.
Dolly Fest
Starting on June 3, the Old City will be hosting Dolly Fest, a weekend-long celebration of the life and achievements of Tennessee’s darling Dolly Parton. Attendees are encouraged to dress up like the iconic country music star, and there will be tons of food, art and music to enjoy. There will even be a Dolly-themed Maker’s Market and performers covering Dolly’s greatest hits.
Proceeds from the festival will go to benefit the Imagination Library of Knox County. For more information on the event, check out the event’s website and the event’s Facebook page.
KARM Dragon Boat Festival
The Dragon Boat Festival makes its return for the eighteenth year on June 4, hosted by Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries. The festival will be held at the Cove at Concord Park, and teams have until May 23 to sign up. KARM hopes to raise $200,000 from the event, which will go towards combating homelessness in Knoxville. For those unable to race but would still like to contribute, the event is looking for volunteers and donations. Visit the KARM website for information.
Concerts on the Square
Market Square will be hosting a free concert series throughout the summer. Every Tuesday until June 28, visitors will be treated to jazz from a variety of local acts, including the Karns High School Jazz Band. Every third Thursday until September will be Variety Thursday, with a different local band every week showcasing the best of Knoxville’s local talent. The full line-up can be found on the City of Knoxville website.
World’s Fair Anniversary Events
2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair, and there will be a variety of events throughout the summer to commemorate this momentous occasion. Festivities will kick off on May 21 at World’s Fair Park, and festival goers will be treated to food, music, and crafts from Knoxville’s international community.
There is also a special exhibit at the Museum of East Tennessee History, titled “You Should Have Been There,” which will run until October. The East Tennessee Community Design Center will be hosting its own commemorative event on August 3 at the World’s Fair Park amphitheater, which will also feature a silent auction of works from local artists.
Fanboy Expo
This popular convention makes its return from August 5 until August 7. This year’s lineup of celebrity guests is especially star-studded, with Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown from “Back to the Future“) headlining the Knoxville event. Several other prominent actors will also be coming to the convention, including casts from pop culture icons like “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Encanto” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” The full line-up, as well as information about tickets, can be found on the Fanboy Expo website.