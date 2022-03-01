What do Mardi Gras and Saint Patrick’s Day have in common? They both take place in March, and their cultural and social backgrounds are both widely celebrated in the city of Knoxville.
Mardi Growl
Join Young-Williams Animal Center for the 15th annual Mardi Growl event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 5. This bark-filled festival invites its participants to dress their dogs in their best Mardi Gras-themed costumes and take a walk through downtown Knoxville in celebration of the holiday.
Also, there will be seven pet contest categories — including a costume contest — which will take place in World’s Fair Park at the end of the parade. With additional animal, retail and food vendors, this will be an event you won’t want to miss. Entry will cost 15 dollars per pet. For parade routes, or to register for this event, visit the Mardi Growl website.
Knox St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Cel-O’bragh-tion
On March 12, celebrate and explore East Tennessee’s Irish heritage at this celebratory parade. This event will take place starting on Howard Baker Jr. Boulevard, and progressing along a path through Church Street, Gay Street, Summit Hill and finally Jackson Avenue.
The parade will take place at 1 p.m. For more information, or to view the route maps for this event, view the Visit Knoxville website. Make sure to wear your green to this event in the interest of not getting pinched.
UT Contemporary Music Festival
This two-day music festival — hosted by the University of Tennessee School of Music — will take place on March 3 and March 4. Although this event is local, it welcomes musicians from across the world, as well as UT students and faculty, to express themselves and share their art with the Knoxville community.
The event will showcase artists such as Evan Williams, Skye van Duuren, Alex Temple, Manuel Sosa, Balijinder Sekhon and David Peoples. It will take place in the Natalie L. Haslam Building, and will include multiple events over the course of the two-day period. The full event schedule can be found on the UT Contemporary Music Festival website.
Knox Shamrock Fest and Lucky Kidney Run
This year, the Knox Shamrock Fest will return to an in-person experience, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 19 at World’s Fair Park. The festivities will begin by offering both virtual and in-person options for the Lucky Kidney Run, followed by a day full of entertainment including musical performances by Way Blue Yonder and other local artists, as well as children’s activities, cultural presentations and a variety of food truck options.
Individuals who choose to participate virtually can log their results on the Knox Shamrock Fest website starting on March 1.