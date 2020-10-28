With the departure of Sen. Lamar Alexander, a seat has opened in his place. The current Democratic nominee, Marquita Bradshaw, won the primary race earlier this year in August. Bradshaw is from Memphis, Tenn., where she attended the University of Memphis.
The single mom and one of six children is an an environmental justice activist. Environmentalism has been a part of Bradshaw’s life for quite some time. During her time in Memphis, she saw the effects of a 640-acre dumping ground for any material waste from the Army Defense Depot in the city.
Waste dumping here lasted from 1945 to 1995, and some products included chemicals to kill vegetation. Other items included chemical and germ warfare agents, nuclear weapons and biological warfare materials.
Chemicals such as these have contributed to air, soil, ground and surface water pollution, which has in turn contributed to varying health concerns and conditions within the local community.
Suffice it to say, this experience could be part of the reason she is promoting a Green New Deal.
This deal would include, but is not limited to, federal oversights and audit of the remediation of brownfield and superfund sites, stating that polluters should pay for cleanup – not taxpayers — investing in education, training and career opportunities for professionals in the environmental field, as well as in infrastructure and jobs for economic growth.
“People here know how important it is for an environmental-justice voice to be in the U.S. Senate. It’s about the importance of shaping a just transition away from pollution. People’s health and lives are on the line,” Bradshaw said in an interview with The New York Times.
Bradshaw also values “patient-centered” healthcare, which comes in the form of Medicare for All, according to her website.
Her idea of Medicare for All would mean healthcare guided by outcomes and patient experience, not insurance company profits, and her ideas focus on minimizing costs for healthcare in the form of copays, deductibles, premiums and more.
Bradshaw is also running on supporting community policing and restorative justice, and she has signed the justice guarantee pledge. Leading toward “a transformation of people, relationships and communities,” Bradshaw says the justice system needs a fundamental overhaul. This would ensure that everyone is held to an equal interpretation of the law and not one rooted in racial and income bias.
She supports services to decrease recidivism, as well as restoring the right to vote, ending wage slavery, health services for people living with addiction and the full legalization of recreational marijuana, which would include restorative justice, among others.
Bradshaw has been endorsed by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cori Bush, Keeda Haynes, The Sierra Club and many more
"Marquita Bradshaw is a champion for climate and environmental justice who will be an outstanding Senator representing Tennessee. The Sierra Club knows Marquita, and that’s why we know she will do everything in her power to protect Tennessee’s families’ health, air and water, and build a clean energy economy that works for all Tennesseans,” Ramón Cruz, President of Sierra Club National, said in a statement on the Sierra Club’s website.
Bradshaw is the first Black woman to win a major party nominee for statewide office in Tennessee.
“Black women have been the heart of the Democratic party for years,” Bradshaw said in an interview with The Guardian.
“We vote our values but with the increasing social tensions and awareness, Black women knew it was time to step into our power. For too long, we have been kept out of the conversation. But we are living the issues – racism, classism, sexism. I am living the issues. Black women are the cornerstones of their communities, active in churches, schools, healthcare. Our voices need to be heard and collectively, we are taking the leap,” Bradshaw said.
The Democratic nominee also supports other issues related to education, livable wages, guns and violence, protecting democracy and immigration. More information can be found on her website at marquitabradshaw.com.