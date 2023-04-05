On March 25, six people were shot and killed inside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, just over a three hour drive from the University of Tennessee campus, and a city that many students at UT call home. The tragedy has struck a chord on campus and around the nation, as people called for change and watched as local lawmakers responded.
Senior journalism and electronic media major Sarah Grace Kennedy described her first reaction to hearing the news as devastation.
“I was devastated for the children and the teachers who were killed,” Kennedy said. “I was devastated for the parents that would never get to hold their child ever again … The state and the country failed them.”
Junior journalism and electronic media major Jack Foster simply thought “not again.”
For the 19th time in 2023, a school or university had been the target of a mass shooting. Among those that were killed were Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; Hallie Scruggs, 9; William Kinney, 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.
“When you start thinking that this is just down the road in Nashville, it probably made it hit a little harder,” Foster said. “Every time something like this happens, you just feel awful, but this feels so real because it happened so close.”
“These were 9-year-old children who were supposed to go to school and come home to their families, and never got to do that,” Kennedy said. “These families’ lives are destroyed forever. Parents are scared to send their kids to school. I even have friends studying education who are concerned about their safety. It’s a scary time.”
The proximity of the matter made the reality of it more poignant for Foster.
“My sister is eight years old and goes to school in west Tennessee,” Foster said. “It could have happened at my sister’s school, and that’s just horrific. I think it’s just become more scary the more I’ve thought about it.”
Kennedy referenced the report from Washington Post, showing that there have been more than 300 school shootings since the tragedy at Columbine High School in 1999, with more than 348,000 students having experienced gun violence.
“You would think the lawmakers would see those numbers and do something about it,” Kennedy said.
Former Knox County Mayor and current representative of the 2nd congressional district of Tennessee, where Knoxville resides, Congressman Tim Burchett spoke with CBS News on his sense of action following the shooting.
“We can pass all the laws we want, it was already a gun-free zone,” Burchett said. “We do that all the time out here. We pass laws and then they really have no effect. You’ve got to deal with what’s really at the heart of this, it’s evil. Some people would say demon possession, even.”
Burchett explained his belief that the real problem lies in a mental health crisis in America and a lack of funding in school security.
“If somebody wants to break a law, and somebody wants to commit a horrific crime –which is what this is, it’s a horrible situation– you can pass all the laws you want up here, and we can run home and say look at these great laws we passed, but the reality is you’re not going to accomplish anything,” Burchett said. “Evil people are going to do evil things... We’ve got to address mental illness is what it is.”
The proximity of the tragedy has brought about a sense of anxiety regarding the safety of students at UT.
“A college campus is different. Anybody could walk into a building with whatever,” Foster said. “So I was thinking, man, this could just happen one day on campus.”
Kennedy shared similar reservations.
“We just recently had a student bring two musket rifles into Laurel Hall, many times allegedly,” Kennedy said. “He is a civil war reenactor who had no plans to use the rifles to harm anyone. However, the fact that he was allegedly able to sneak them into the dorms multiple times makes you wonder if other students could possibly be bringing weapons on to the campus. We should be able to get an education without fearing for our safety.”
Assistant Chief of Police at UT Sean Patterson spoke on the security measures within UT that some students might be concerned about.
“The concerns relative to the recent events surrounding the Covenant School shooting in Nashville are understandable,” Patterson said. “The University of Tennessee Police Department pays close attention to local and national events concerning public safety, and how they may affect our campus.”
Patterson cited the Community Relations Unit (CRU) of UTPD for students to reach out to if they are worried.
“CRU provides numerous educational programs for our campus community to educate and prepare for acts of violence,” Patterson said. “We have programs covering community response (such as) Active Shooter, Stop the Bleed and Personal Safety amongst others.”
Patterson shared a recent increase in requests for programming.
“We have seen a 60% increase in requests in 2023 for our Community Response to Active Shooter class as well as a 10% increase in our Stop the Bleed program,” Patterson said.
The classes and drills are delivered at no cost to the requesting entity.
“It’s important for all our community members to report anything they feel is suspicious, so that our officers can respond and investigate the situation appropriately. Anyone may do this by calling 865-974-3111 or using the LiveSafe app.”
In the days since the shooting, hundreds have taken to the Tennessee Capitol building, demanding gun control.
Gov. Bill Lee made a budget proposal of $140 million to fund placing more armed guards in schools, monitoring school threats, upgrading security in private and public schools and providing behavioral contacts in schools.
Gov. Lee would not discuss any plan for or against gun reform.
For Kennedy, she has no desire to politicize the matter, seeing it as not a black and white problem on whether guns are good or bad.
“I’m not saying get rid of guns as a whole, but I am saying something needs to change… I don’t care about sides. I care about action, which is what needs to happen,” Kennedy said. “How many people need to die for there to be action in this country?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.