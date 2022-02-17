On Wednesday, Feb. 16, all women of Knoxville were invited to celebrate the outdoors and listen to stories of those who became leaders in a predominantly male-dominated environment.
Held at the Knoxville Adventure Collective building, the Women in the Outdoors event began at 5:30 p.m and ran till 9:30 p.m. Ladies grabbed drinks and mingled among each other as every seat in the house got filled.
One by one, each woman came up and shared their compelling stories of adventure, success and growth as the audience intently listened in. From mountain bikers to environmental biologists, every woman’s story was unique and told from a personal perspective.
Sarah Love, a team member of BUSAR, a backcountry search and rescue organization, spoke about her experience with the outdoors.
“From an early age, I was conditioned to understand that women went to the mall & men went outdoors,” Love said.
A common theme was shown throughout the room as the panelist weighed in on the impact they had being the only woman in their space. It is noticed from a young age that men are encouraged to express themselves in the outdoors, but women can’t say the same. Humbling experiences encouraged them to find themselves and help other women do the same. In spaces where they were challenged and pushed past their limits is where they discovered how to grow and prevail— something all women should get the chance to experience.
The event gave the outdoorswomen an opportunity to promote their passions. Liz McCalley, CEO of Stoke Signal, found a need for a more versatile sock through her time outdoors. She explained how there was a demand for reflective socks that would support all activities. Great lengths were met to ensure the perfect sock was created. Yarn imported from France, determination and many prototypes all paid off to create the quality product.
Missy Petty of Little Bellas, an organization to introduce girls to mountain biking, demonstrated the importance of helping young women meet their full potential. It was obvious girls did not have much of a platform to mountain bike in the US. There was a need for empowerment and encouragement of a healthy lifestyle and the Little Bellas program was the answer. Through this, young bikers are taught the value of teamwork, confidence and create lifelong friendships.
“Women can do hard and scary things,” Petty said.
The women agreed that 10 years ago, the room may not have been filled with so many ambitious women. Throughout the years, the dynamic of the outdoor world has grown and opened space for women. This community will only keep growing as women find that their possibilities are limitless.
Kaysee Armstrong, a cyclist on the Liv Factory Team, spoke about the importance of community.
“The outdoors led me to find a great community and purpose,” Armstrong said.
As the night concluded, the panelists thanked everyone for coming and shared how honored they were to be a part of Knoxville’s outdoor community. They acknowledged the responsibility that each person has to create an unintimidating, yet inspiring space for all women to enjoy. Without the amplifying voices of women before them, they most likely would not have found a fire in themselves that led to great exploration and freedom.