Founded in 1982, the Knoxville Association of Women Executives (KAWE) is an organization dedicated to supporting women in executive positions.
KAWE focuses on helping professional women in Knoxville through mentoring and networking, and their main goal is for women to receive practical support, as well as a community of women to learn from.
Alexia Georghiou is KAWE’s president for 2022. Georghiou is a principal consultant at The Resilient Pathway, founder of the Knoxville Happiness Coalition and the founder of Life Betterment Through God. Her background is mainly in mental health, coaching and leadership.
“We do see ourselves as a support to offer professional and personal development and our activities are geared towards that,” Georghiou said.
When speaking about her own experience as a woman in a leadership position, Georghiou expressed women’s strengths in left and right brain balance, as well as emotional intelligence.
“As a woman, we know how to navigate really well,” Georghiou said. “There’s a high level of emotional intelligence that a woman needs, and that’s something that I have a mission, to foster and educate more women and men.”
Phyllis Burns is the vice president of KAWE this year, and also runs Burns Mailing and Printing, Inc., a company that offers various services, including graphic design, promotional products and printing services. Burns Mailing and Printing, Inc. is certified as a Women Business Enterprise.
One of KAWE’s biggest strengths is its diversity. With women from so many backgrounds, the organization is a sort of melting pot of professionals, who all bounce off one another and learn from each other as well.
In describing KAWE’s impact, Burns expressed the strengths of the group in the scope of their community of women.
“I think that KAWE brings together some very educated talented women that can exchange ideas and just a place to get acquainted with each other. KAWE has so many different professions that it is a very interesting group. I am in awe of the things that some of them have accomplished,” Burns said.
Georghiou also spoke about KAWE’s Marcia Katz Scholarship Award, something KAWE takes pride in. Created in 1990, this scholarship recognizes women in higher education and is available to a wide range of college students — even freshmen can apply.
This scholarship is intended to support women in higher education, providing them with resources to succeed in college and beyond.
Georghiou spoke about the importance of the scholarship, as well as their Lucy Gibson Notable Women Award, which recognizes a notable woman in our community each year.
“We recognize women and celebrate women in our community as an organization,” Georghiou said.
Both Burns and Georghiou gave advice for women in leadership roles, both with encouraging words for women in leadership at any stage of their career, including UT students in leadership roles.
“My advice is to have a dream and go for it. Never give up, even when things aren’t going your way. I would say that things don’t happen overnight and it might take years but continue on the path that you have started. Be kind to the people around you and don’t be a micro-manager,” Burns said.
Georghiou also gave her advice to any women new to leadership roles, including tips on how to navigate challenges.
“We’re not a one-person show, we need one another. Establish a sense of community of leaders, people whom you can trust,” Georghiou said. “We’re all leaders on the inside, and it’s finding our own bearing with who we are and speaking our truth and walking confidently from the inside out.”