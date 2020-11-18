We all have shortcomings with nutrition in some regard, and we all eat too much every now and then. There is no shame in overeating.
However, once you try to seriously get into fitness and try to live an active lifestyle, nutrition becomes especially important. Overeating unhealthy foods can leave you tired and lethargic, draining your desire to workout. If you want to take control of your nutrition, you need to learn how to control your intake.
Here are some tips to start that journey.
Reevaluate what you eat
Oftentimes, overeating is just a symptom of a different issue — your overall nutrition. What you eat is just as, if not more, important than how much you eat. “Unhealthy” foods aren’t filling. At the same time, they’re calorically dense. You can eat fistfuls of chips, pizza, fast food and sweets and not feel any closer to a full stomach. Yet the calories will continue to pile up.
We need to be honest with ourselves and take a hard look at what we eat every day. If you find yourself eating unfilling, artificial foods more than whole foods, switching to whole foods could take care of everything. After all, a cup of rice or potatoes will always fill more than a cup of potato chips or a Big Mac.
Whole foods are food in their natural state. Fresh fruit and veggies, nuts and unprocessed meats are all examples of whole foods. Reorganize your nutrition around these. Make sure you’re getting all essential nutrients with proper amounts of carbs, fat, proteins and vitamins. That way, you get more bang for your buck in terms of food, making it a lot harder to overeat.
Plan your meals
Of course, you can’t completely alter everything you eat overnight. It takes time to train your taste buds to enjoy foods you don’t often eat, and every more time to adjust to the low amount of food you need when eating whole foods.
Meal planning is your friend in this regard. Write down what you want to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner and midday snacks. Even if you deviate slightly from the plan, simply having the plan is going to lessen the chances of you overeating.
If you want to go even further, you can meal prep. Make all your meals for the next day a day in advance. You can go even further and make a week’s worth of meals on Sunday afternoon.
Stay hydrated
Maybe you’re not as hungry as you think you are. Maybe you just need a swig of H2O. Drinking enough water is essential regardless of whether or not you’re overeating. However, it can also prevent overeating alongside.
You don’t need to drink to where you’re a permanent restroom resident. Drink to where your urine is clear and odorless, or around 12 ounces every quarter-hour. This can help some of those cravings subside.
Sometimes we eat because we’re bored, and drinking water helps that, too. It’s an active decision, staying hydrated takes work. That’ll keep you busy in some regard.
Eat right before/after you exercise
We eat the most when we feel the hungriest, and exercise requires a lot of calories. It’s incredibly tempting to go all-in on a meal and overdo it after a hard workout. That’s why you want to take steps to mitigate this.
Eating right before a workout ensures you have the energy to complete the workout to its fullest. Eating right after helps your body recover and regenerate muscle. Plan to drink a protein shake after a workout to get some calories and write down what you’re going to eat to recover and stick to that plan.