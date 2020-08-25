With the rise of the pandemic since March of this year, most social activities have since been postponed or even moved to a virtual setting.
There is much ambiguity surrounding many aspects of life that would have been “normal” for us a year ago. With the introduction of COVID-19, life seems much different.
The Knoxville community is working to promote social distancing, a concept created to safely socialize during these times of uncertainty.
Though many concerts or musical events have been cancelled or postponed, there are still a variety of events available to anyone in the community, some free and some at a cost. These events range from virtual museums to 5Ks to musical series.
Run with HOPE
This will be an entirely virtual event. The race may be completed any time during the week of August 23 to August 29. Because it is virtual, the event coordinators have left the course route up to runners or their groups.
There is a cost of $25 for individuals whether running a 5K or a 10k. Run with HOPE will benefit the Hope Resource Center with a mission to empower healthy choices for life. More information may be found on the Run with HOPE website.
Mudder’s Day Madness 5K Virtual Challenge
Another running event for anyone who is interested! This event will take place between September 6 to 12. This event would normally occur at Camp Montvale with a variety of obstacles but had to be moved online due to the pandemic. With it being virtual, the organizers still aim to create a variety of obstacles that can be done anywhere while offering a flexible schedule.
Mudder’s Day Madness will charge a registration fee between $35.00 and $45.00 and proceeds will benefit the Harmony Family Center. More information may be found on the race's homepage.
Virtual Cotton Candy Classic 5K
This year’s run will also be held entirely virtual and may take place in the comfort of anywhere runners choose. It will be held one day only: September 19 from 4:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a cost of $30.00.
The registration fee will benefit the Tennessee Valley Fair, which aims to preserve East Tennessee heritage in a variety of ways. The fee will provide runners with a free TN Valley Fair water bottle (for the first 50 people to register), a 2020 Cotton Candy Classic 5K t-shirt, two free admission tickets to the TN Valley Fair in 2021 and swag from the Fair’s sponsors.
More information for the race may be found on the TN Valley Fair website.
The Ghostlight Series
This event is a streaming series meant to bring Knoxville’s music scene and performers to the community in a virtual space. It begins on September 1 and ends on September 22 with no cost, but donations will be accepted to help support these local artists.
Many local artists will be featured weekly such as a Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd, East Tennessee Jazz musicians, Frog and Toad’s Dixie Quartet with Brent Thompson, and Guy Marshall and Adam McNulty.
The series may be viewed each Tuesday at 8 PM on the Tennessee Theatre’s Facebook page. More information may be found on the Ghostlight Series webpage.
Educational Resources at Ijams, the Muse and East Tennessee Historical Society
Ijams Nature Center, the Muse and the East Tennessee Historical Society are all offering ways to participate or view educational resources while social distancing is being recommended. More information regarding sign-up, finalized costs (if any), may be found under Visit Knoxville’s Virtual Events Calendar.
These events are subject to change as well as their dates and times. Please see registration for each event you want to attend so coordinators may ensure availability and access to the event for everyone.