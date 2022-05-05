Researcher and author Thomas Abt spoke at the Howard Baker Center of Public Policy on Wednesday evening in an open discussion on crime prevention in the Knoxville community.
Abt’s book “Bleeding Out: The Devastating Consequences of Urban Violence and a Bold New Plan for Peace in The Streets” has been a groundbreaking study on effective strategies that can be used to decrease urban violence.
Abt’s list of accolades include a senior fellowship on the Council for Criminal Justice in Washington D.C. and a former senior research fellowship at Harvard Kennedy School, as well as leadership positions in the New York Governor's office.
Abt uses his expertise on crime prevention strategies to educate the public on effective and direct strategies to reduce violent crime, with a particular focus on those who hold public office. He is currently working with Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, who introduced him at the event.
“Mr. Abt has a wealth of knowledge and is committed to supporting cities and reducing violence and saving lives. I know this because of his willingness to talk with and advise mayors all across the country,” Kincannon said.
Kincannon reached out to Abt over email when she became concerned with the large amount of gun violence and violent crime in the city during recent years.
“This is a serious problem in our city. Since I became mayor we've faced an unprecedented amount of homicides in our city, and it's been the most challenging thing we've faced as a city, and I’ve faced as mayor,” Kincannon said.
In order to help members of the audience visualize his strategies, Abt told them to imagine themselves in an emergency room at midnight, as a young man and victim of gun violence has been brought in for help.
“The idea is that we need to treat gun violence as a nation the same way we treat it in the E.R., like a gunshot wound, and with the same sense of intense urgency, and in fact we need to treat it the same way they would in most emergency rooms,” Abt said.
Abt’s metaphorical strategy includes triage, diagnoses, treatment and prognosis. Through these four actions, he concludes that governments can gain the trust of communities with high rates of violence and stop crime directly, instead of focusing on the things most associated with it, such as gang activity and drugs.
Abt asked the audience to acknowledge the impact of gun violence on our own local communities, such as the monetary costs of medical care, the Justice Department and even raised property costs for those who wish to live in a safer area. Abt discussed the racial disparities in victims of gun violence across the U.S. as well.
“Black men make up less than 5% of the U.S. population, but more than 51% of homicide victims. We don't talk about it a lot, but the number one victim of gun violence are Black men,” Abt said.
The epidemic of gun violence across the United States costs not only money and safety, but also the lives of community members in Knoxville. Abt argued that gun violence endangers at-risk youth, keeping them trapped in a cycle of poverty.
“Most tragically, the biggest impact that we see are poor kids. We see that chronic exposure to violence may be the central mechanism by which poor kids are kept poor,” Abt said.
Abt explained that the fear of exposure to violence takes up mental space which could be used for other more fruitful and educational endeavors. This can be seen in academic studies, which find an immediate academic decline in children exposed to violence.
Abt and Kincannon believe with the implementation of new strategies and Abt’s continued consultation, the city can decrease the amount of violent crime in the community.
“The question is, can cities really do this or is it just too complicated? And the answer is no, it's not too complicated,” Abt said. “We just have to proceed one step at a time.”