Friday morning, Zoo Knoxville announced in a press release that one of their Malaysian Tigers has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the same virus that causes humans to develop COVID-19.
According to the press release, three of the zoo's tigers, Arya, a 6-year-old female and Bashir and Tanvir, 11-year-old males, began experiencing mild coughing, lethargy and decrease in appetite earlier this week.
The tigers were then testes for a number of potential causes. The only test results that have returned are Bashir's, which were positive for SARS-CoV-2. Arya and Tanvir are also presumed to be positive, though their test results have yet to return.
The tigers are currently being quarantined from all other animals in the zoo and will be released after they prove to be symptom free for 72 hours and either all diagnostic tests are negative or 14 days have passed since the last positive test in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine is handling the tiger's care and are currently not exhibiting any symptoms.
Zoo Knoxville is currently attempting to discover the cause of the infection, which is presumed to be an asymptomatic staff member that worked closely with the tigers.
Currently, no other animals at the zoo have shown any symptoms of SARS-CoV-2.