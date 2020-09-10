Wednesday night, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy reportedly saw a tiger on the loose, leading to a widespread search across East Tennessee. The tiger, initially spotted in the Forks of the River Industrial Park, was also spotted a few miles away from the park on Thursday morning.
The Knoxville Zoo stated on Twitter that none of their tigers had gone missing as of Thursday morning. Similarly, Tiger Haven, a big cat rescue located in Kingston, Tennessee, also told the Knoxville News Sentinel that none of their tigers had gone missing.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units, Animal Control, Air Watch, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Knoxville Police Department’s Animal Control Unit and Representatives with Tiger Haven have been searching for the Tiger since Wednesday night but, as of Thursday afternoon, have not found any leads.
If you have any leads on the tiger or spot the tiger yourself, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243. Upon its capture, the tiger will be brought to Tiger Haven.
This article has been updated to reflect additional information.