The Tennessee River Ripple Effect is hosting its second annual awards ceremony this year. This awards ceremony will shed light on and recognize the many individuals, groups and organizations who work diligently to keep the Tennessee River watershed and tributaries clean and beautiful.
There is always constant talk about keeping the planet clean and going green, and this award show is a great way to highlight those on the front end making a difference.
The significance of the name “Tennessee River Ripple Effect” is to bring awareness and celebrate the good Samaritans who go out of their way to keep the river running with hopes of creating a ripple effect within the river communities to take a stand.
There will be many award show recipients in attendance. From Tennessee, Anthony Laurino and the Adopt a River Mile, the Standout Youth Cash ‘The Conservation Kid’ Daniels, Ijmas Nature Center and many more.
Those in attendance from Alabama will be the Adopt a River Mile from Pickwick Parrot Head Club, Keep America Alabama affiliate the ‘Keep the Shoals Beautiful’, Marina and its ‘Safe Harbor Aqua Yacht Marina and more.
In honor of this year’s Ripple Effect Awards, Gov. Bill Lee signed and put in place the proclamation that makes Oct. ‘Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’ Month.
In 2019, the first Annual Ripple Effect Awards brought together more than 70 volunteers to help remove 9,400 lbs. of trash from the Fort Loudoun Lake in Lenoir City and Knoxville.
Not only does this award show focus on the clean-up of the Tennessee rivers, but also the encompassing rivers of Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi. For those that make it their duty to keep the Tennessee River clean, their biggest mission of them all is to create and leave a lasting impact for others to keep all rivers clean.
Kathleen Gibbs, Executive Director of ‘Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’ noted that there are always new people to honor each year.
“Last year’s awards really showcased just how much residents along the Tennessee River love where they live and just how many different ways there are to contribute to our river community,” Gibi said. “There are still many individuals, groups and projects that deserve praise, and we’re thankful to Yamaha Rightwaters for continuing this important recognition.”
This year, the award show is seeking applications that will recognize winners from nine different categories in three different regions. Kentucky, Georgia and Virginia are three of the nine that will have a chance at winning an award.
The awards show will be sponsored by international watercraft company, the Yamaha Rightwaters. Martin Peters, Yamaha Marine Division manager, briefly shared how the company is trying to help fight against the pollution of rivers across the South.
“Yamaha Rightwaters is fighting to protect our most precious and essential natural water resource,” Peters said. “It embodies all of Yamaha’s conservation initiatives and becomes a platform for many plans the company has in store to improve our water resources.”
With the current times of living in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards will be held virtually to all participating recipients.
All nominations are due by Friday, Oct. 9.