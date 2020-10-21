Procrastination for many college students is like an addiction. Many are in denial about its long term consequences, and many are understandably under the impression that since procrastinating worked out “this time,” then maybe it’ll work again in the future.
However, this false sense of security really only feeds further into a vicious cycle of anxiety and dysfunction that many students are plagued by during their years in academia. But what’s more concerning is that with each passing success of “functional procrastination,” as some may call it, comes the inevitable reinforcement of dysfunctional habits.
Recently, though, students have tried to take this negativity and turn it into something good. And while this sounds great upon first glance, it is still not as good as it may seem.
This new movement of self care revolves around the idea of taking a break from the things that stress you out and then taking that time to treat yourself better. While it is very important to practice self-care, the unfortunate truth is that some may use the excuse of self care to further procrastinate.
Katie Johnson, a junior microbiology major, talked about how she procrastinates and the effect that it has on her life.
“It’s like an endless cycle,” Johnson said. “Because by the time you’ve caught up on the things you’ve procrastinated on, you’re behind on the things you should be doing. So pro tip: don’t do it because you’ll end up hating yourself for it later.”
Johnson says she can’t even remember the last time she didn’t procrastinate on an assignment and how she always thinks she has it under control, but sometimes she discovers that she’s too late.
“There’s nothing like the feeling of your heart stopping and the sudden panic when you realize you forgot an assignment, but it’s already late,” Johnson said. “I always have a real ‘come to Jesus moment’ where I have to either take the loss or buckle in and keep working through the anxiety.”
Johnson says that she has avoided many assignments by watching a funny YouTube video or taking a nice bubble bath instead, but she said that when push comes to shove it all comes down to personal drive.
“It really comes down to complacency,” Johnson said. “But what helps me is to visualize my end goal. I’m a junior, and I’m so deep in debt as it is that there’s no point in letting 30k go down the drain because I didn’t want to write a paper. So I try to keep organized and think about my future career as a way to motivate myself.”
Cesar Deschamps, a junior majoring in finance, said that for him the dread always comes in when there is a lot of impending effort.
“I procrastinate all the time, almost everyday,” Deschamps said. “I watch a lot of YouTube instead of working because not thinking about stuff is much more relaxing. Putting in effort is exhausting when you do it all day every day.”
Johnson echoed that same sentiment saying that oftentimes, she takes those longer than necessary breaks just so that she doesn’t get so overwhelmed.
“When you’re having to give so much of yourself everyday just to get a degree and have a future, sometimes it’s easier to forget about all that responsibility for a quick 30 minutes so that you don’t freak out,” Johnson said. “But what goes up must come down, and so I know even when I’m having my little ‘self care’ time that I will eventually have to come back to reality at some point.”
So, not to put too fine a point on it, self care is good, but when used as a means of procrastination, it can be a good thing reenforcing a bad habit.
The best solution would be to find small ways to manage this habit of procrastination if you feel it’s a problem in your life. For these students, the key is accepting that procrastination was a big part of their lives and then finding ways to organize better so that the procrastination doesn’t get so bad.
Finding those small ways to prevent yourself from getting a chance to procrastinate further is the first step in a long path toward being less stressed and maintaining better habits and better mental health.