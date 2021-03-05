On March 4, the Knoxville History Project hosted “The Enigma of Eugenia," an online discussion on arguably one of the most interesting women of Knoxville: Eugenia Williams.
The zoom session, which had over 100 participants, started off with an introduction from Paul James of the Knoxville History Project. James discussed what the Knoxville History Project does and what the organization is all about.
“Our mission is very simple: to research and promote the history and culture of Knoxville Tennessee,” James said. He continued to talk about all the ways you can support the organization and the upcoming events they are hosting over the next several weeks.
James then turned it over to Jack Neely, executive director of the Knoxville History Project. Neely is an author, researcher and journalist who has written over 12 books on history.
Neely started off the meeting by going over the architect behind the famous Eugenia Williams Mansion and the history of Eugenia. To personalize the mansion, he described his own experiences with the house when he was a young child.
“This mansion was on the way to my grandmother’s house, and as a kid and I always looked at it and wondered, ‘Who could be rich enough to live behind those walls?’ I even passed this house on my newspaper route many times thinking about those inside,” Neely said.
Neely went on to talk about the mastermind behind the grand mansion, an architect by the name was John “Fanz” Staub, who was best known for his various creations in Houston, Texas. Born in Tennessee, Staub had an interesting life of his own that was closely connected with Knoxville’s history.
John’s father was an architect and his grandfather, Peter Staub, owned one of the most famous Opera houses in Knoxville. This popular attraction was once the city’s biggest auditorium and hosted highly distinguished people like Fredrick Douglass, Sarah Bernhardt and W. C. Fields.
John Staub was a creative and energetic child and would go on to attend the University of Tennessee, and then MIT for architecture. In 1917 he joined the Navy during WWI and earned a Navy Cross for his acts in the war. It is here where his architected career took off in Texas and later would be commissioned for Eugenia’s mansion in Tennessee.
Neely then went on to talk about Eugenia’s family history and the tragic deaths within it.
“I think it is important to talk about her family to begin to really understand Eugenia. She definitely has family connections to Knoxville”, Neely said.
Her father, David Williams, and mother, Ella Cornick, were both outgoing and charismatic people who were deeply involved with the city of Knoxville. Their marriage would result in the birth of Eugenia Williams on Jan. 14, 1900.
Growing up, Eugenia was a very quiet and introverted person. She would live to see various deaths in her family.
In 1906, her sister died before she even turned two. Her mother died of at the age of 38 from what is believed to be tuberculosis. Her brother, David Jr., passed as well at a young age, along with her father during her marriage.
Eugenia would go on to marry a man named Gordan Chandler. They were married for about 15 years. In that time the couple traveled to various to major cities and enjoyed each other’s company. Eugenia was also mentioned in many fashion magazines at the time. However, their married would result in a divorce after Chandler was caught in an affair.
After her divorce, she would go on to live in the famous mansion built by John “Fanz” Staub. According to Staub, Eugenia was the toughest customer he had ever worked with.
According to the Aslan Foundation website, “Eugenia Williams House is characterized by balconies, ornate ironwork, large garden windows and classical Greek design elements. The exterior features include banding at the floor and rooflines, corner quoins, a trio of second-floor octagonal windows and a covered veranda on the south side with two-story wrought-iron columns. The interior is unique and lavishly detailed.”
Today, Eugenia’s mansion stands as a symbol of her long and tragic life. The beautiful and well-crafted home looks over the Tennessee River with a history of its own. The mansion is now owned by the Aslan Foundation is expected to be restored in the near future.
The Knoxville History Project Check is hosts various online events just like this one. To find out more, check out their website.