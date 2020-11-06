For decades, there has a been a rise in poverty across the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected to rise even more, pushing millions of people into extreme poverty.
The Borgen Project, a non-profit organization headquartered in Seattle Washington, started their fight to decrease extreme poverty in 2003 thanks to their president Clint Borgen.
At a young age, Clint Borgen recognized the need for an organization that sheds light on the poverty in the U.S. with hopes of gaining political attention.
The Borgen Project strongly believes that leaders in some of the most powerful nations can and should exercise their ability to address global poverty head on to reduce its ramifications.
Since its founding, the Borgen Project has successfully passed several bills in support of the reduction of global poverty. Here recently, one of their top priorities is to bring awareness to the Keeping Girls in School Act.
The Keeping Girls in School Act’s mission is to empower girls around the globe with hopes of increasing educational opportunities and economic security. There are currently over 100 million girls globally that aren’t enrolled in school and the number continues to increase.
The Act emphasis that all children deserve the right to an education regardless of the circumstances of their country. With monitoring and evaluation strategies, the Borgen Project wants to ensure the closing of the gender gap in secondary education and integrate new innovative technologies and funding mechanisms.
Kacey Mapp, a Communications Studies graduate student at UT, shares her personal passion as it relates to the non-profit and the Keeping Girls in School Act.
“I have always had a passion for wanting to help the ‘underdog.’ Since I was a child, I have believed that I should support causes that are bigger than myself and those in need despite how difficult or challenging. I have realized how fortunate I am by having the right to an education, accessibility to food and water and the opportunity to make a decent and honorable living," Mapp said.
“However, there are people all throughout the world who can only dream of having access to the things in which I sometimes take for granted. Which is why I desperately wanted to help with the organizations efforts to focus on helping the vulnerable and the overlooked."
Girls in impoverished countries in both past and present times have been removed from schools at early ages and forced into child marriages to start work and raise families. The Keeping Girls in School Act has and continues to bring awareness to the lack of education and safe living environments for girls and women across the world.
Paige Madison, graduate Psychology major, shared the importance of giving back, advocating and why the Keeping Girls in School Act will help shape the future for women.
“For me as a woman, my character is truly important to me. As a black woman in the 21st century, that is all that I really have to show for. I can’t control how people perceive me or even remember me, but what I can control is the good that I do for those that aren’t in my position and to me that will always reign high," Madison said.
“So, for me this Act is important, this Act is needed. These girls and young women need my voice and other voices like mine to stake a stand for what is right."