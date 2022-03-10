Mushrooms are one of the food items that people either love or they hate. Josiah Patterson was someone who hated them growing up. He’d only eat them if they were snuck in or onto something, like pizza.
Upon moving to Knoxville, Patterson immediately fell in love with the mountains and found out about the many different kinds of wild mushrooms. He took photos of them and started doing research on them.
“In January of 2020 I purchased a ready-to-fruit Lion’s Mane grow kit, successfully grew my first mushrooms, and discovered they were actually delicious! We like to joke that at that point the mushrooms inoculated us, and we have been growing them to share with other people ever since,” Patterson said.
It took a year to get started as Patterson had only started growing mushrooms as a hobbyist. On May 1, 2021, he sold his first mushroom at the Oak Ridge farmer’s market. At the time, he was growing anywhere around 20-30 pounds a week. Now, their grow room is heading towards maximum capacity at 400-500 pounds a week.
Prior to starting, Patterson and his wife Erin found out that they were going to have their first child in March of 2020. Patterson was to stay at home and continue his hobby of farming and watch the baby while Erin would work. When he started selling, they changed their plans and Erin became a stay-at-home mother after working for the same company for 17 years.
The name ET Fungi comes from the idea that mushrooms are very unique and some have thought that they must have come from outer space.
Patterson and his wife work together and have seen the growth of their company, ET Fungi. Erin handles the books, which she loves as it’s like a hobby job for her, seeing as though she majored in accounting. She also goes to the farmer’s market in Oak Ridge.
“It is also a much calmer work/life balance than I had the last few years before we started our business…the market relationships have given us new restaurant business and we have had several opportunities to team up with other vendors – there will hopefully be a local drink containing our Lion’s Mane coming soon,” Erin Patterson said.
The couple rotates around 22 different varieties, but they do fall into two genera: Pleurotus (Oyster) as well as Hericium (Lion’s Mane and Comb Tooth). They do also have some special mushrooms like Chestnut, Black Poplar, and Enoki mushrooms. This allows them to offer up as many different kinds to their customers. Their most popular mushrooms are King Blue Oyster as well as Chestnuts and Lion’s Mane.
Erin and Josiah are always looking towards the future and how they can help others.
“…it looks like helping others grow their own mushrooms and educating on the benefits of including mushrooms in your daily life. This means grow kits, cultivation supplies, tinctures, recipe books…but there will always be something else we can do,” Erin Patterson said.
They are currently selling at the Oak Ridge, Maryville and Market Square farmer’s markets, the Horn of Plenty Marketplace, as well as ten restaurants in the greater Knoxville area.