Calling all dog parents of Knoxville! The Bark Knoxville is coming this spring, featuring indoor and outdoor parks, offering private and group training sessions, fear-free grooming and cage-free doggy daycare without worries of an unsafe atmosphere.
The new park will be located conveniently near downtown at 601 Lamar Street, and will provide a gentler perspective on dog interactions.
At the safety-focused park, owners will experience painless dog care with an added touch of fun. There will be “barktenders” on-site, allowing owners to relax with drink options including beer, cider, seltzers and non-alcoholic drinks.
The Bark Knoxville will have three different membership options, including day passes for $12 to $15 depending on the day, monthly memberships for $55 and an annual membership for $550. Each membership will cover the entry for one dog daily.
Owner Hanna Harris began by founding My Curious Canine, which aimed to train dogs and improve their lives without the painful methods that many trainers enforce.
She explained her passion for dogs, which inspired her original training business, My Curious Canine, and what eventually drove her to decide to open The Bark Knoxville.
“I started My Curious Canine to improve dogs’ lives and behavior without all the aversive tools. I quickly got requests from clients and their needs expanded beyond just dog training. They needed a pet sitter who could watch their fearful dog or they needed a dog walker that worked to improve leash behavior. More opportunities for safe socializing is something we have requested for years,” Harris said.
Harris spoke about her dedication to the betterment of the experiences of dogs, adding that she understands what it is like to be a concerned owner. She described the importance of behavior in the dog park.
“Whether your dog is joining us for doggie daycare while you are at work or you are coming along with them for a beer during dog park hours, we have behavior in mind,” Harris said.
She spoke about her priority to assure owners that they will never have to worry about their own dogs being exposed to unvaccinated, dangerous dogs. Although the park does not have breed restrictions, each dog is required to receive a behavior pre-check prior to entry, and shot records are checked to ensure that each dog has received updated vaccines.
As an added security measure, there are “bark rangers” who watch over the dogs as they play.
The Bark Knoxville comes as a relief to many dog owners in the Knoxville area. Ryan Long, a local dog owner and graduate student of business at UT, explained his excitement about their opening.
“My black lab, Pete, is always calm until he gets around other hostile dogs. He gets anxious at dog parks. I have stopped taking him because of it. I know a lot of other people who have the same problems. The Bark Knoxville sounds like it may be exactly what he needs. I am excited to check it out,” Long said.
After opening, the dog park’s hours will be 5-10 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on The Bark Knoxville, you can visit their website or fill out a contact form.