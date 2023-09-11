At 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2023, groups of first responders, ROTC members and the public gathered at the base of the Sunsphere in order to honor the memory of the first responders who lost their lives in New York City 22 years ago. The groups gathered to climb the stairs of the Sunsphere, emulating the actions of those who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center on this day in 2001.
Groups that participated in this event included City of Knoxville firefighters, Knoxville County firefighters, students in the University of Tennessee Army ROTC and students from local high schools that are involved in their Junior ROTC program. There were likely over a hundred participants in the climb.
The goal of the event was to remember the brave actions of first responders in New York and to reinforce the legacy of their actions — something the keynote speakers hoped to highlight was that some people participating in the climb were too young to remember 9/11 or had not been born yet. The speakers also wanted to highlight the great sacrifice of the first responders in New York.
Congressman Tim Burchett, who was the Mayor of Knox County from Sept. 2010 to Sept. 2018, was the first speaker at this event. He highlighted the heroism of first responders, both in the past and in the present.
“This morning, I woke up early and I was thinking about all those people 22 years ago. They just got up and went to work, just doing their daggum jobs,” Burchett said. “It was nothing spectacular and then their lives were cut short. We forget who our heroes are — your heroes are wearing your country’s uniform. They are the people that run in, when the rest of us run out.”
While Burchett has spent his whole life in Knoxville, the keynote speaker at this event was retired NYPD Lieutenant Alex Fusaro, who was on duty in Brooklyn during the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and was part of the mobilization at Ground Zero. Fusaro is now the director of security and life safety for the public health authority in Knoxville.
Fusaro was stationed at a local polling station in east Brooklyn the morning of 9/11. He mentioned in his speech that his wife was planning to meet her coworkers in the transit station in the base of the World Trade Center that morning, but did not go because they had found a home for a dog they were fostering. Both Fusaro and his wife avoided the brunt of the attacks, but he quickly joined the chaos after learning about the tragedy.
“As we got back into the room, the sergeant said ‘We need 40 volunteers to go to Ground Zero and reinforce the mobilization that’s already down there,’ and everybody in that room raised their hand,” Fusaro said.
Later in his speech, Fusaro highlighted again the actions of not only the first responders on 9/11, but the actions of the volunteers in the weeks and months after the attacks. He talked about how men and women would work at least 12 hours a day, sometimes even 20 hours a day, just to help clean up the debris and help New York bounce back after the attacks. The memory of this event has lived with Fusaro forever.
“To this day, I still speak with officers and firefighters from Florida, Ohio, Illinois that volunteered at Ground Zero,” Fusaro said. “I still have a chocolate-covered pretzel that a young girl handed me one day with a note that simply said, ‘Thank you, hero.’ That spent the rest of my career hanging in my locker.”
To close out his speech, Fusaro said that in his experience, there is nothing more impressive than Americans coming together after a disaster. Once Fusaro finished speaking, the groups participating in the climb prepared their items and went to the base of the Sunsphere.
In honor of the 343 firefighters who passed on 9/11, each climber would ring a bell and state the name of the fallen after they returned to the ground. It was a touching ceremony and tribute to the actions of the first responders 22 years ago which should never be forgotten.
