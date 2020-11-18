Have you ever woken up and silenced your phone alarm only to find yourself still in bed an hour later, still scrolling through Instagram? Have any of your 15-minute breaks gone long because you keep finding yourself scrolling through memes?
It’s an easy trap to fall into, especially when you find yourself with nothing to do. While harmless on the surface, mindlessly surfing the internet is a catalyst for procrastination. It’s hard to be productive when there’s such an easy out in your pocket.
Here are some alternatives to consider before you start scrolling.
Exercise
Exercise is an essential part of any day. Once you get your blood flowing, it’s a lot easier to focus on what you need to do.
You needn’t run a marathon or spend an hour at the gym — though having a set workout routine makes being productive even easier. Go on a walk or jog. Do some push-ups or crunches. As long as your moving and getting your blooding pumping, you’re doing well.
Stretching
At this point in the year, we’ve all been sitting a lot more than we usually do. All that sitting is making your muscles tighter, wrecking your posture and limiting blood flow. Counter this by doing some short stretches. There are great yoga routines lasting only 10 to 15 minutes, and you can find any number on YouTube — that’s putting your phone to good use.
If you don’t want to go full yoga, look up some simple stretches for tight areas. Some common problem areas are the upper back and core. Focus on what’s causing you the most discomfort.
Reading
This one’s easy because you don’t even need to put down your phone to do it. Reading is a wonderful pastime. It stimulates the mind and teaches us new things about the world. You don’t have to read heavy tomes for hours at a time; you can read and research some news stories, look up poetry and decipher it or read fanfiction about that show you really like. Short form or long form, it’s all great as long as you’re reading.
As you get more into reading as a pastime, start going to the library and checking out books. Work on them one page at a time, little by little. You could event just revisit those stories you loved as a kid and see if they still hold up to your adult tastes.
Journaling
We humans tend to have thoughts. In fact, we have quite a few. We can have so many thoughts that they all get jumbled together — messy and indecipherable. This makes focusing on any given task a chore.
That’s why getting those thoughts organized is such an important task. Journaling can help. All you have to do is grab a pen, lay out a piece of paper and start writing what you’re thinking. This can be hard if you’re not used to it.
Simple writing prompts are useful for first-time journalers. Ask yourself some questions. What did I do today? What do I want to do tomorrow? What’s worrying me the most right now? It’ll be hard no matter what, but getting those thoughts organized will set you up for success later on. It also only takes a few minutes, a lightening the load on your temporal wallet.
Meditating
Similar to journaling, meditating is an easy way to calm your mind when you have little time. All you need to do is sit/stand still, close your eyes and breathe. Focus on the sensation of your breaths and how you feel inhaling and exhaling. When a stray thought enters your mind, gently push it aside without judging yourself and refocus on your breathing. The lack of judgement is especially important. You’re not trying to criticize yourself for having thoughts, you’re just acknowledging their existence before refocusing your attention.
Do this for as long as you need. I recommend five minutes for beginner but more experienced meditators can go for up to 30 — adjust for your skill level as you advance.