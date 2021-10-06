The wait’s over folks. Spooky season is officially upon us.
After a year of virtual events, Knoxville is especially eager to get back to in-person events. That eagerness is reflected in the huge variety of events popping up in October to celebrate the arrival of autumn and, of course, Halloween.
Although vaccination rates continue to increase, the recent surge in COVID cases brought on by the Delta variant have sparked concerns about large in-person gatherings.
Many events and venues have implemented special requirements in place in the interest of public health, including masking and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. Make sure to check event requirements beforehand.
Fanboy Expo
Knoxville’s largest pop culture event makes a return on Oct. 29 until Oct. 31 at the Knoxville Convention Center. This year’s celebrity panels will include William Shatner and George Takei (Star Trek), as well as Jim Cummings (voice of Winnie the Pooh) and Peter Weller (Robocop), among other prominent figures in fantasy, science-fiction and horror.
Fans can look forward to a diverse assortment of merchandise vendors and artist stalls, as well as the city’s talented cosplaying community. Tickets and information can be found on the Fanboy Expo website.
Bed, Brews, & Boos (BedRace 2021)
Special Spaces, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating dream bedrooms for children with cancer, is putting on a charity bed race on Halloween at World’s Fair Park. Teams of five will compete against each other on a ⅛ track using custom-built beds. Besides speed, teams will also be judged on the creativity of their bed design and decorations. There is a $500 entrance fee, and teams must register online and sign a waiver. There will also be food trucks and live music. More information can be found here.
Knoxville Zombie Walk
The Zombie Walk returns from the dead on October 23 at Market Square. This year, the walk will benefit Helping Mamas, which collects essential baby items and distributes them to families in need. The walk will start at Market Square and travel around downtown. Before the walk starts, there will be a costume contest at Scruffy City Hall and a live performance by Greg Krucial Carney and The K-Town Zombies, a local “Thriller” tribute act. More information can be found on the event’s main Facebook page and on this year’s event page.
Scarecrows on Sevier
Old Sevier Merchants and Borderland Tees are sponsoring a month-long scarecrow takeover of Sevier Avenue. This will culminate in a celebration on Halloween, where the best scarecrow will net its maker a grand prize. Anyone can enter this competition, and there is no fee to participate. Contact information can be found here.
Victorian Seance Experience
The Mabry-Hazen House will be offering realistic Victorian-era seance reenactments from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30. Participants will be treated to an up-close look at Victorian Spiritualist rituals under the guidance of a medium. In addition to the seance, there will also be psychics, tarot card readers and astrologers. Tickets are available at Eventbrite, and more information on the event and the Mabry-Hazen House can be found on their website.
Fall Frolic Craft Fair
Marble Springs State Historic Site is hosting a craft fair on Oct. 9. The community is invited to come out and partake in crafts, goods and treats from local artisans and vendors. There will also be games with prizes and trick-or-treating. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to come in their costumes. More information can be found here.