In 2020, the business Honeymouth opened a storefront in the Old City, amongst small businesses that have recently boomed like Oli Bea and Two Bikes. Honeymouth is a woman-owned and operated business selling handcrafted leather goods.
Not only has Honeymouth established itself as a woman-centered operation but it has also given other businesses a chance to sell their goods on Central Ave. Linnea Steffy opened a brick-and-mortar location of her business Solana in late December in Honeymouth, selling her handcrafted personal care products.
Solana sells candles, shower products, cleaning products, soaps and lip butters in sustainable packaging and also offers customers the opportunity to further improve their ecological footprint by refilling their products, which saves the pre-existing package.
One aspect of Solana sets it apart from other sustainable, personal care lines, according to Steffy: transparency. Her utmost priority in her product line is making the ingredients of everything completely transparent.
Steffy began to prioritize ingredient transparency after her mom was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. She learned how unaware she was of how many carcinogens are in everyday products.
“I was swapping out all of the products in our house … and I couldn't find a candle that was affordable that was transparent with ingredients, so that's when I started making candles,” Steffy said.
Her mother is now in remission, but Steffy is extremely passionate about spreading awareness of how little conversation there is surrounding ingredient transparency and how few laws have been passed to regulate the beauty industry.
Legislation regarding cosmetic transparency has not been passed since 1938, but Steffy says this is something all consumers should have the right to know, even if a label says it’s ‘clean.’
“I really believe in ingredient transparency because I think clean is a vague term, it's like a marketing claim, and it means something different for everybody,” Steffy said. “I think the only way we can determine what’s clean for us is if we know what ingredients are in the products we’re using.”
This information, according to Steffy, is simply not as accessible to the general public as it should be.
Her employee Marina Woodroffe, a sophomore architecture major at UT, has been assisting her with inventory, social media outreach and touching up products for a few months. Although Woodruffe was somewhat interested in sustainability and transparency before working with Steffy, the job has helped her understand how significant of an issue it is.
“Linnea has taught me a lot that I did not know,” Woodroffe said. “I did not know all the issues in the industry and how unregulated it is.
“Every time I work with her, I feel like I learn something new.”
Previously, Steffy worked in accounting and finance, so Solana did not become her full-time job until recently. For a while, she viewed it as something she did on the side. She began posting about her new candle-making hobby when people started asking if they could buy one.
“I didn't really realize I was starting a business at first to be honest,” Steffy said. “I was just making products and people liked them, so I eventually had to start charging them for them because I couldn't afford to just give them away.”
Studying accounting and finance at UT though, definitely left her in a good position to know how to run the numbers side of Solana. Despite this, she still feels behind when it comes to the marketing and design of her company. She has a passion for photography which is helpful, but she has discovered that starting a business is not just knowing finance and how to design a website.
“There’s so much that goes into being an entrepreneur, like you kind of have to know a little of everything,” Steffy said. “Even if you're an expert at one thing … there's still so much to learn.”
The moving parts of the business are not the only things that have held her back or intimidated her though. For her, being a woman and starting a business feels like a milestone when she reflects on a male-dominated industry.
“I was very intimidated starting a business as a woman because when I was in business school, there’s just a lot of men and even working in corporate, there’s just a lot of men that dominate the finance and business world, so it was really intimidating to me,” Steffy said.
Despite the fear, Steffy jumped over that hump and recognized her value as an entrepreneur.
“I think as women, we struggle a lot with imposter syndrome and with being confident enough to put ourselves out there and start a business, so it was really important to me,” Steffy said. “And what I want to do with my business is encourage and inspire other women to start businesses and to be confident in doing that.”
As an architecture major, Woodroffe leans more towards the creative elements of the field. She has a wide range of career options that encapsulate that creativity, but she has considered opening a firm.
“Seeing her and how good she's doing and how good she's done, it makes me, I don't know, I kinda want to start a business like open a firm or something,” Woodroffe said. “It's impressive to see how much she's done, and there are not enough girl bosses.”
While owning a business as a woman can be frightening, Steffy has had the opportunity to look to her mom who is a doctor and owns a practice. They get to bond over running businesses as women, and her mom has gotten to teach her a lot about getting started.
Not only does she have her mom to look to, but Steffy said the Knoxville small business community has offered her a welcoming home to set up both her studio and shop.
“I feel so supported, I had no idea until I started my business how strong the maker and woman-owned business community is in Knoxville,” Steffy said. “We have such a strong and passionate community and an uplifting community of women.”
Solana has also partnered with KnoxFill, which aims to reduce waste by offering refillable products. Steffy sources a few products from other manufacturers, but most of them are handmade by her.
She focuses on using as little plastic as possible so sustainability is easier to achieve for consumers. She also emphasizes the importance of recycling and reusing in the making process, so the store is as sustainable as possible on both sides of the transaction.
Solana’s products can be found in Honeymouth at 125 S Central St.