It’s no secret that social media has changed the world. From how we interact with our friends to social justice movements and news consumption, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have drastically changed our lives.
The LGBTQ-owned business community in Knoxville are no exception. Facebook groups in particular fuel networking opportunities for fledgling businesses, helping queer professionals find mentors, ask for advice and advertise their services.
Blair Griffin, a freelance makeup artist, relied almost entirely on social media and word of mouth when she began offering her services in 2015 after she noticed that same-sex couples were still struggling in the Knoxville wedding industry.
“I advertised and utilized local wedding expos, blog posts, Facebook groups and vendor groups to build a group of networking professionals,” Griffin said. “As I became busier and busier, word of mouth on social media has become the main driver for my business.”
According to a New York Times article on how social media can help small businesses, an estimated 81% of Americans have a social media account, and many users gravitate to social media websites when looking for more information on local establishments.
In addition to marketing, social media has fueled connections within the LGBTQ+ business professional community in Knoxville, letting those with experience offer advice to new businesses opening in the area.
“I use LGBT+ focused Facebook pages on the regular to answer questions for other queer couples looking for wedding-related businesses to hire and to find other queer businesses to network with,” Griffin said.
A recent example of the importance of networking through social media is South Press, a trans-owned coffee shop on Chapman Highway that opened in September to provide a sober space for the LGBT+ community in Knoxville.
Joslynn Fish, the owner of South Press, used Keep Knox Queer, a local Facebook group that aims to provide support for the community in Knoxville and other surrounding counties, throughout the planning process of her store.
In fact, Keep Knox Queer provided not just moral support for Fish, but financial help as well. After an initial post in July 2020, Fish was able to raise funds for furniture and an espresso machine, all from word of mouth on Facebook.
Ultimately, however, marketing is still the main goal for many businesses in Knoxville on social media. Much like Griffin, Kelly Absher, a local realtor, was only able to start his practice because of online advertising.
“Social media greatly helped my career because of the marketing packages that I pitched to clients,” Absher said. “Mastering how to do campaigns, A/B split testing, and knowing the rules of social media was crucial. I would not say social media helped me connect with other queer folks personally, but it helped me build a successful business.”
While each owner uses Facebook and other social media platforms in different ways, digital networking and marketing remains core to the success of local business, especially those run by minorities such as the LGBTQ+ community.
“Though there have been some negative experiences, I think those are outweighed by people open to learning more about our lifestyle and realizing that we aren’t as different as what they think,” Griffin reflected. “I feel confident that even here in East Tennessee, doors are opening for the queer community every day.”