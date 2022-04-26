As time progresses, laws continue to change and national and state governments adapt to new situations. Some of these laws fall under the radar, however, and continue to exist, despite being outdated in modern society.
This list consists of some of Tennessee’s most absurd laws that remain in effect today.
Selling hollow logs
In Tennessee, it is completely illegal to buy or sell hollow logs. This law was originally created to prevent harassment of innocent clients after several log sellers were allegedly manipulating and threatening community members into buying their product.
Transporting skunks across the state line
In efforts to prevent the spread of rabies statewide, Tennessee legislators enacted code 70-4-208, which completely forbids the importation and sale of live skunks. Anyone who fails to follow this law will face a class C misdemeanor.
If you have participated in a duel, you cannot take public office
If you wish to duel in the state of Tennessee—which itself is illegal—don’t plan to take office after the fact. This 2014 law in article IX of the Tennessee constitution forbids duelists from running for political offices of any kind, and participants will face punishment just as any other citizen would.
Using a lasso to catch fish
Many Tennessee residents enjoy fishing in the state’s rivers and lakes. This is totally legal with proper permits, however, you will have to leave your fishing lasso behind. Tennessee code 70-4-104 forbids the use of all fishing equipment except for rod, reel and hook.
Roadkill consumption
If you find roadkill appetizing, Tennessee is the perfect state for you. The 1999 bill, now Tennessee code 70-4-115, was passed by Tim Burchett and allows for the legal gathering and consumption of an animal that has been run over by a vehicle. Use and consumption is restricted to animals that are non-game and are not federally protected wildlife species.
Stealing a horse
If you were thinking about stealing your neighbor’s horse in the near future, think again. In Tennessee, stealing a horse is still punishable by the death penalty. Of course, stealing a horse is still wrong, but it is by no means as bad as it was when this law was first enacted, and horses were basically a person’s livelihood.
Panhandling licenses are required in Memphis
In order to beg for money or food in Memphis, individuals must first acquire a panhandling license. This 1994 law was originally created with the intention of helping to reduce panhandling violence and crime in the downtown Memphis area. The license, which originally cost 10 dollars, is now available to those who place a request. Memphis law enforcement continues to ask for verification of licensure in the modern-day.
Fortune telling advertisements
In Knoxville specifically, fortune-telling advertisements are strictly prohibited within city lines. This law is in Section 19-186 of Knoxville citations, and perpetrators can face a fine of up to $144.50.