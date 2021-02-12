With Valentine’s Day approaching and the COVID-19 pandemic still in full effect, there aren’t a lot of places that you can go to or feel safe attending.
Whether you are someone still wants to go out and enjoy Valentine’s Day with your significant other, with a group of friends or maybe even alone, you want to know which places in Knoxville are going to be safe.
Here are some safe places to go in Knoxville on Valentine’s Day while still social distancing.
Mill and Mine Movie Pods
The Mill & Mine, located in Downtown Knoxville, has pod events which is a fun choice if you miss going out to the movies. Their pods range up to two to eight people and are safely distanced from other pods as well.
The pod events included movies and events. The movies costs from five to eight dollars per person while events are a little pricier ranging between $40 to $50 per person.
On Feb. 12, at 7 p.m., they’ll be showing “Sleepless in Seattle.” On Feb. 13, they’ll be showing “The Notebook” at 7 p.m. as well. These movies are perfect for a romantic night with your partner or friends in Knoxville.
For more information, you can check on The Mill and Mine’s website.
Valentine’s Day Cruise
Want to enjoy a nice view of the Tennessee River and Knoxville with a significant other? The Tennessee Riverboat is offering trips for just that.
Though their meal cruises are sold out, you can still buy sightseeing tickets. You will be able to have a spot on the upper deck of the boat to get a view of the beauty of Knoxville. You also get to add on special touches offered by the cruise to enjoy your Valentine’s Day.
If you plan to attend the sightseeing lunch cruise, tickets will cost $22 per person, while the sightseeing dinner cruise will cost $27 per person.
To register for the event, visit the Tennessee River website.
Meowch Love Marketplace
Scruffy’s Cafe is holding their own socially distanced Valentine’s Day event in the parking lot. This event will take place Feb. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Masks will be required.
You’ll be able to make your own Valentine’s Day cards at their card making station for only $5. There will also be many vendors there with local artists showing off their work for you to buy for yourself or others.
If you come dressed up, the Scruffy Café will give 50% off your entry to their cat lounge. Who wouldn’t want to spend their Valentine’s Day with some cute furry animals?
To find out more ideas for Valentine’s Day, check out the websites stayhappening.com and visitknoxville.com for more events.