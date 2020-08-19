UT can be a very exciting place to be on the weekends; however, sometimes it is imperative to take a leave of absence from the craziness that is campus life. Escape reality by exploring some of these areas and be sure to take lots of pictures.
Hike the Smokies
Of course, hiking the Great Smoky Mountains is first on the list. With this huge national park right in UT’s backyard, be sure to stop on by and experience the calming effects of nature. According to the National Park Service, there are, “150 official trails in the park,” which means there is no shortage of new adventures waiting to be explored. Day hikes can take you deep into the history of East Tennessee all while displaying its beauty from waterfalls to endless views of rolling mountains and wildlife. At night, the scenery can be seen dotted with the glow of synchronized fireflies. No matter what time the park is visited, the beauty of the land shines through.
Virginia Creeper Trail
The next stop is a little further away from campus; however, it is the perfect distance for alleviating those travel bug days. The 34.3 mile long trail crosses through two counties and is often frequented by bikers.
Riders have the choice to rent a bike or bring their own. In the town of Damascus, shuttle services take riders up to Whitetop Station all while discussing the history of the land. The trail is perfect for beginners and professionals alike because the length can be shortened to make for a less lengthy bike ride and the majority of the trail is a downhill coast. Don’t forget to bring a camera because the fall scenery of the changing leaves and rolling hills with Christmas tree and pumpkin farms nestled into the valleys is breathtaking.
Camp under the stars
For more outdoor activities, camping is a great way to reconnect with nature. Tent camping is a relatively cheap option, especially at local state parks. East Tennessee is home to several state parks with varied recreational activities at each. There is so much to do when camping, so boredom should never be an option. Swimming, fishing, hiking, biking, horseback riding, bird watching and stargazing are just a few ideas to help kickstart a fun and memorable time.
Geocaching
Another inexpensive activity that can be done just about anywhere is geocaching. This is an outdoor treasure hunting game where people hide and search for hidden caches. Mobile devices or GPS systems are used to pinpoint coordinates where others have left a cache. There are varying levels of caches such as traditional, multi-cache, mystery, earth and event caches to keep each search unique. Prizes range from pride to cash and everything in between. Just download the Geocaching app to get started searching the campus or wherever is nearby for caches.
Ijams & Navitat
Ijams Nature Center is located in Knoxville and has over ten miles of hiking trails throughout the county. These trails stretch from railroads to caves to scenic waterways and quarries open for swimmers. They also offer biking and canoe rentals to keep the adventures forming.
Another exciting activity located near Ijams is Navitat. Navitat is a tree-based adventure that offers trails, climbing and ziplining. They offer six trails with ranges of beginner, moderate and difficult activities. At night the tree trails are lit by glowing string lights to offer an adventure underneath the stars. Be sure to call ahead to book your reservation, especially at night, because spots fill up quickly.
Pumpkin patches
For a more autumn experience, local farms offer a plethora of fall activities. East Tennessee has many farms with pick-your-own pumpkin patches that also offer hayrides and berry picking. For a more time-consuming activity, corn mazes are a good pastime. For the more mature crowd, haunted corn mazes can be a fun and exciting experience. More fall events can be found at local fairs. Besides carnival rides and live entertainment, these fairs hold baking, crafting, photography, crop and cattle contests to keep the fair week chock full of activities for the whole family.
Volunteer
Who said volunteering can’t be fun? Some of the places listed above offer volunteer opportunities. The Virginia Creeper Trail is looking for people to help in the welcome center as a greeter. The Smoky Mountain National Park is always welcoming volunteers to maintain trails and sometimes even to check the biodiversity of the local wildlife on Smokies Service Days. Ijams needs additional help every semester with leading school groups through the trails and with maintaining the trails. Even local state parks also have their own variety of numerous volunteer opportunities including planting native gardens. Just get outside and enjoy the break from all the hustle and bustle of busy college life.