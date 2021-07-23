Next month, Remote Area Medical (RAM) is hosting a free clinic for medical, dental and vision services for the local Maryville community.
The clinic will be held between Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15 at Everett Recreation Center in Maryville. The clinic opens at 6 a.m. on Saturday, and patients are encouraged to arrive at the clinic as early as possible. The parking lot in the recreation center will open at the earliest at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.
Patients are also encouraged to choose between vision and dental services during their visit, and free medical services will be offered in addition to these.
These services are free, and RAM does not require an ID in order to receive service.
Patients are required to wear masks during service and will undergo a COVID-19 screening prior to any care by the clinic.
Founded in 1985, RAM is a nonprofit that provides free healthcare across the country to those uninsured or those who cannot afford these services through pop-up clinics offering dental, medical and vision care.
For more information regarding the clinic, please visit RAM’s FAQ page here.