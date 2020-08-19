When UTK first closed its doors to the public in March, medical face masks and other types of personal protective equipment were flying off shelves nationwide.
Since then, we have seen constant media coverage on both the effectiveness of face masks and the people who refuse to wear them, despite government mandates and encouragement by leading global health organizations.
As part of the third phase of the university’s fall reopening plan, “face coverings” will be a requirement for all students, faculty and staff returning to campus.
However, not all masks provide the same level of protection as others, and some can even do more harm than good.
Fit and fabric
When looking for an effective mask, the most important factors to consider are the fit and the fabrics. Masks that are loose around the edges will not create an effective seal, leaving opportunity for unfiltered air to enter and escape. Using a twist tie, pipe cleaner or garden wire to mold the top of the mask around the nose is the best way to ensure a tight fit.
As far as fabrics are concerned, multiple layers of high thread count cotton is recommended. The World Health Organization suggests a fitted, triple-layer mask made of tightly woven cotton that surrounds a disposable polypropylene filter.
How to clean your mask
The Centers for Disease Control recommends cleaning a fabric mask after each use. Masks should be cleaned with laundry detergent and can be included in regular loads of laundry. Make sure that when washing a mask, you are using the warmest appropriate water setting for whatever cloth your mask is made of.
What to avoid in masks
We’ve been told to avoid N95 and medical masks unless you work in the healthcare industry or have a high risk of contracting COVID-19, but now experts are discouraging the use of fabric masks with valves or respirators, as most only filter air coming in, not going out.
Do not pull your mask down below your nose. If your nose is not covered and you are carrying the virus, you could still potentially spread COVID-19 particles. You are also at a greater risk of obtaining the virus from someone else if you only cover your mouth while wearing a mask.
Where to buy masks
Unfortunately, it is difficult to find effective masks in stores, and if you do, they’re probably not the cutest addition to your wardrobe. The good news is, you can buy safe, affordable and stylish masks all while supporting small businesses through online marketplaces!
Etsy.com, for example, offers hundreds of handmade mask options that meet the WHO criteria while still being visually appealing.
Etsy also has options in the way of accessibility. Consider purchasing masks made partially of transparent material, or “window masks,” as they are more accessible to people with hearing loss. Some shop owners even offer an anti-fog material, so condensation isn’t a problem.
With a wide range of colors and styles, online marketplaces make mask shopping actually enjoyable. Following the university’s mask policy is one of the best ways we can keep each other safe and ensure a successful return to campus this fall.