From everything Dolly to a unique gift for a friend, Rala, located in historic Old City Knoxville, carries vibrant, dynamic art and merchandise for an abundance of occasions.
The female-owned business initially made its debut in 2010 on Union Avenue before making the small but sweet move around the corner to W. Jackson Avenue in 2017.
With bright yellow front doors, the classy and rustic exterior complements its historic neighborhood, where inside there stands an inviting and crafty atmosphere to shop for a variety of gifts.
Rala began retailing exclusively local and regional artists until eventually branching out to carry small vendors from all over the country. On the first Friday of every other month, the shop features a local artist or maker and their work.
For the past two months, Kara Lockmiller was highlighted alongside her one-of-a-kind paintings of famous musicians that reflect on the spirit and emotion rooted in their music. Along with displaying the artist's work in the store, Rala also takes part in downtown Knoxville’s monthly art shows, which are open to the public. On the first Friday of each month, the city and local stores spotlight new art and goods created, allowing people to walk around the area and appreciate local or small artists.
Zoe Evans, the store manager, spoke about the kind of merchandise Rala carries.
“Most of our original art is paintings but we also carry original ceramic pieces and letterpress work,” Evans said.
In addition to original, animated paintings, Rala sells a variety of abstract prints, handmade pottery pieces, aesthetic greeting cards, stickers, and printed tote bags. The gift shop also carries an assorted collection of handmade jewelry from local and small vendors, including Dolly Parton earrings and crystal necklaces.
“There are a lot of different techniques used that can be seen in the different cards and prints carried here,” Evans said.
From dish towels to flower vases, Rala holds true to its desire to provide the public with bold, artistic items made for everyone.
Team member Emma Poindexter, also pointed out that Rala showcases art by UT students.
“A portion of the art here has been created by previous UT students,” Poindexter said.
Coming up in April, Knoxville local Cynthia Markert will be in the spotlight with some of her latest pieces. Her original work remains in store all year, including her detailed prints and portrait necklaces, however, she has been regularly featured at Rala for the past several years.
“She has been making art here since the 80’s when she graduated from UT. She’s a Rala staple artist,” Evans said.
For those wishing to see their own items in Rala, they accept online applications from artists hoping to share a piece of their creativity and talent with Knoxville.
“Selling work here or working here is a great way to get involved in the arts community,” Evans said. “We’re always looking for new artists and consignors.”
Additionally, the shop is calling all local artists for their upcoming Dolly Art Contest. This will be the store’s fourth annual Dolly art contest, coordinating with Knoxville’s Dollyfest celebration that takes place in the summer. They hope to see a diverse collection of submissions, including everything from drawings to sculptures encapsulating Dolly and her presence in Tennessee.
The deadline for submissions is April 17, 2022, and tickets to Dollywood are at stake for the winners. Rala, along with Dollyfest, is also donating a portion of the proceeds from the contest to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program providing young children from all over the world with books.
The shop’s current in-store Dolly collection is composed of a mixture of art forms created by a variety of artists. Everything a Dolly Parton enthusiast could need, including air fresheners, mugs, and even a pillow with a tapestry portrait of Dolly, are available at Rala.
They also cater their items to coordinate with upcoming holidays and seasons. Last month in February, they released an extensive collection of Valentine’s day cards and stationery, encouraging shoppers to find a personable and festive gift for the occasion.
Take a trip to browse their collection of original paintings, sift through their selection of spunky spring-time prints, or invest in some locally handcrafted soaps or candles. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m or shop online at shoprala.com. This Old City store provides a fresh, innovative way to support local and small businesses, making one-of-a-kind items easily available.