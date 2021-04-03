On Thursday April 1, local independent bookstore Union Ave Books hosted a virtual event featuring Ellie Cypher and her debut YA novel “The Girl from Shadow Springs.”
Ellie Cypher is from Northern California, graduating with a neuroscience and behavior degree from the University of California Santa Cruz. Dr. Cypher is a veterinarian who is now living in Tennessee, but because of the pandemic she is spending much more time focusing on her writing career.
Cypher actually wrote her debut novel while she was in school, using writing as her creative outlet.
“I wrote it during the last year of my surgical residency. I sort of had to ink it out in certain elbows of time that I could find, so mostly at nights when I couldn’t sleep, or nights where I was on call or on weekends. The first draft took about three months to come out. We worked another six months with my agent on it. I think the whole draft, before it sold, took about nine months,” Cypher said.
Cypher’s novel takes place in the frozen north of a fantasy like land, that was inspired by watching nature shows of the cold climates. The novel largely focuses around Jorie, a teen girl from these harsh and cold climates, and Cody, a scholar from the south as they make their way through the rough and frozen climate.
UT alum Ashlee Latimer, a brand strategist and producer, also attended the event and spoke about Cypher’s novel.
“The world you built is so unique. You’ve taken western and then blended that with magic and some fairy tale elements and I've never read anything like this book, it was so thrilling that way,” Latimer said.
Cypher also spoke to the world she created in her story comparing the voice of the novel to be that of a western story in nature.
“You won’t think these two different sort of tales, narratives, would go together very well, but I do think there's something inherently American folklore, fantastical about the West. I think that's something that is very intrinsic, and a very visceral type of voice, and I felt like Jorie’s voices is that kind of voice,” Cypher said.
The frozen world wasn’t the only factor of the novel discussed. The characters were also largely discussed as they broke the traditional mold of what people have come to expect.
“I think we're seeing this, in my opinion, very welcome rise of teen girl characters in YA who are not concerned with being likable and I love that she definitely falls into that,” Latimer said. “You definitely still made her someone who the reader can connect to and route for which I think is very important.”
Cypher chose to write her characters in this way to give girls, like she had been, someone they could read about and be able to relate to, and wrote Jorie to emulate some of her own feelings and emotions.
“I always write stories about prickly girls. I've always been the most ambitious girl in the room. That's sort of what I've always been, or seen myself as, and so part of that drive with Jorie is what I’ve stolen from myself. There is a little bit of you in every character you write,” Cypher said.
“I like my prickly girls and my cinnamon roll boys,” Cypher said. “You expect a girl to be soft and kind and sweet and you expect a boy to be hard and scrabble and emotionally shut down, but that’s not what you always find and it’s really interesting to revert those character expectations and then set them together to see what they do.”
Before the event ended, Cypher hinted at having plans in the work for both middle grade and adult projects.