On Thursday evening, Phoenix Literary Arts Magazine debuted new works from UT students and alumni at Gallery 1010 on Gay Street. The event was an intimate experience as people walked around, soaking in the many different pieces being showcased.
The show featured works to be included in the upcoming Issue 64 of the Phoenix Literary Arts Magazine. The pieces were a wide variety of different kinds of art, including digital photography, oil paintings and a shadow puppetry film by Faith Belt. This film was on loop as attendees walked around the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m.
Throughout the event, the crowd interacted with each other about the different pieces. In many cases, attendees had the opportunity to ask the artists questions, with many of the artists proudly standing near their pieces.
Ashley Ekstrum, a 3rd-year graduate art student at the university, stood at the entrance during the evening as she opened the door for those who came to see the show.
“Gallery 1010 has openings Thursday and Friday, depending on the week,” Ekstrum said. “Gallery 1010 is the only student-run gallery in the state of Tennessee, so I think people from all angles can get something out of it. It’s really important for students to be able to learn how to install a show, put on a show, advertise and so it’s really exciting for the students.”
After being greeted by Ekstrum at the door, attendees walked down the wooden stairs as they followed the path to the gallery. Among those already in the room was Rose Hamm, a senior working towards a BFA in studio art who curated the pieces to be featured in Issue 64 and featured at the event.
“Most of the artists that are in this show I’ve either had classes with or know them personally, and then there’s also artists that I haven’t met before that are in here as well,” Hamm said. “I just really like when people start to get together in discourse about the art.”
“I find that talking about art, whether it’s something you’ve made or someone else has made, it kind of gets through small talk into something deeper or more emotional.”
Among the pieces being showcased were mixed media pieces like “Banned Blood”by Jackson Jalomo, digital photography pieces such as “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue”by Adarian Johnson and a piece made from colored pencils on paper, buttons and thread by Lauren Farkas titled “The Materials and the People.”
The show was a big moment for these many students as they got to display their pieces proudly. The event was a special place to discuss the pieces in-depth, some even getting to discuss with the artists themselves about their piece.
The pieces mentioned and many more will be found in Issue 64 of the Phoenix Literary Arts Magazine, which will be released early in the spring semester, according to the magazine’s social media.