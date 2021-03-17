Wednesday afternoon, the Oak Ridge Public Library hosted a webinar in conjunction with the Beardsley Community Farm. This webinar focused on providing information for new gardeners on creating their first garden and good planting practices.
The webinar was hosted by Charlotte Rodina, the co-director of Beardsley Community Farm. Beardsley Community Farm is in Knoxville and is a volunteer run farming community that uses sustainable farming practices to help provide for the people of Knoxville.
On what exactly Beardsley Farm does, Rodina says, “We donate produce to food banks every year … We also have education opportunities at our farms as well as events.”
The Beardsley Farm not only provides an opportunity for volunteers to help and get involved with their local community, but it also hosts local events like Easter egg hunts and classes, like this one to educate locals about gardening practices.
For Rodina, she says that working with Beardsley Farm is a great way to volunteer your time and connect with the community.
“We have opportunities to get involved in volunteering at our community farms,” Rodina said.
As for the webinar itself, it was a newcomer friendly session that focused on preparation for your garden and understanding what crops to plant and when to plant them.
Rodina says that the most important step to consider in gardening is planning out your garden plot. Light is essential for the growth of your crops, and most plants and vegetables need six to eight hours of direct sunlight. While planning to plant in the spring, also consider where sunlight will come from and that it won’t be obstructed by buildings and trees.
Another thing to consider is that even during the Spring, leaves may not have fully come in yet for the trees, so be careful planting your garden near trees. While sunlight might make it through now, in the summer the leaves will return and cast a shade over your garden.
Also, keep in mind the location of your garden and its access to water. Try to keep it near a spigot or a rain barrel for ease of access to water. It is also important to know the site history of where you plan to put your garden. Consider certain factors like if construction had taken place there before. There might be heavy metals or chemicals in the soil that might make it unfit for a garden.
To best deal with this and determine if a spot is suitable for a garden, perform a soil test. At UT’s Institute of Agriculture, there are plenty of tools available to help you do your soil test and make sure your chosen spot meets the right conditions for a garden.
One more thing to consider is the biodiversity of the plants you want in your garden.
According to Rodina, the best way to maintain a healthy garden is to maintain a variety of crops. Keep in mind that different plants can have different needs, such as whether they should be direct seeded or cared for inside before being transplanted into a garden. However, different crops can also keep the soil healthy and attract different, beneficial insects while also keeping away certain types of pests.