On July 15, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was renamed and their toll-free nationwide telephone number was changed to 9-8-8. This change was a result of The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, which required all telephone services and text providers in the U.S to activate the number. The lifeline consists of over 200 state and local call centers.
The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots organization committed to improving and aiding in the lives of individuals with serious mental illnesses and their families. The alliance was founded in 1979, and its members strive to shed light on mental illnesses and their effects.
When asked about his emotions towards the new lifeline, Jesús Mora, a junior studying criminology, explained the importance of the emotional support it offers.
“Many people located in the area and all over the country experience mental health issues or crises on a daily basis. This hotline and all of the people behind it will save many lives and offer better help to individuals who struggle with their mental health and their families who are very much affected by it,” Mora said.
NAMI has various organizations within every state, including Tennessee. NAMI Tennessee is working to raise awareness of the lifeline. There are currently 6 call centers within Tennessee that are available 24/7 to anyone who is experiencing any kind of emotional stress or who is concerned about a loved one.
The executive director of NAMI Tennessee, Jeff Fladen, spoke on the changes and assistance that this will bring to Tennessee.
“If you or anyone you know is experiencing some kind of mental distress, you can call or text 988, and you will be greeted with compassionate and accessible mental health professionals on the other end of the line. For far too long, this burden has fallen on our 911 operators and first responders, and they are finally getting some much-needed help,” Fladen said.
NAMI provides and supports Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) programs that help to improve communication between mental health providers, law enforcement, hospital emergency services and families in need. The Tennessee organization is hoping to continue to work towards a better system of mental health aid by working with policy makers and the larger community of Tennessee.
Allen Bartels, the Board President of NAMI Tennessee, described the organization’s thankfulness for the assistance from their partners.
“We know that 988 is going to save countless lives … we applaud all of the partners and agencies that are working together to provide this invaluable resource to people experiencing a mental health crisis,” Bartels said.
The 10-digit Lifeline number 1-800-273-TALK (8255) will continue to be operational and will route calls to 988 indefinitely. Veterans, service members and their families can also still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the current phone number 1-800-273-8255.
Olivia Martin, a sophomore elementary education major, explained the change that the new number will bring.
“Struggling with mental health isn't uncommon these days, especially for college students or anybody struggling financially. So for them to offer this hotline and focus completely on mental health will definitely benefit many people and the ones close to them,” Martin said.
To learn more about the NAMI association and how to get involved, visit their official website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.