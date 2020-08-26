The chest is a very large muscle. In fact, the pectoralis major muscles, also known as the “pecs,” are the sixth largest muscles in the human body.
A muscle so large has many functions. It pushes your arms away from your chest, moves your arms horizontally and pulls your ribcage outwards to help with deep breathing. That is why it’s absurd to limit its use to presses. A bench press or pushup does target the chest. However, that’s only one way to target the muscle. If you want to make the most of a chest workout, you need to use its full range of functions.
The chest is more muscle than “muscle group,” so there’s less variety in form for chest exercises. Unlike other muscle groups, you’re not exercising a separate muscle during each exercise. There aren’t multiple “heads” like with triceps and biceps and there aren’t differing motion planes required to target the whole area like the deltoids. Instead, the chest is a single muscle with different regions contributing to a single goal and muscle head.
As such, a chest exercise uses the same three functions across three different regions.
Functions: Pushing, Lifting and Rotating
The chest is a versatile set of fibers. It can do quite a bit. The three most important are pushing your arms away from your body, lifting your arms in front of you from your side and rotating your arms and the shoulder a-la arm wrestling.
The most famous function is the push. It’s the bench press and pushup. Your pectoralis major takes your hands from your chest to a fully extended position with the help of your triceps, biceps and deltoids.
Your basic bench press and pushup will get a good job done. There are more ways to perform the action, though. Widening your grip exposes more of the chest and emphasizes the eccentric load. Narrow grips focus on the triceps. Variants like archer pushups alternate activating the left and right pecs.
The deltoids handle most of the load when lifting an arm, though the pecs certainly help. However, the chest is king when taking the arms across the body — i.e. when you reach one hand to the opposite side.
Exercises with this function are called “flies.” They can hurt you if done incorrectly, but are chest growers when they are performed in the correct manner. Never do a fly with dumbbells. In dumbbell flies, you need to extend and hold a weight out to your side while staying down as your starting position. This forces way too much weight onto your joints and offers little to challenge your muscles. Instead use cables or resistance bands.
Have you ever arm wrestled someone? Mostly involves the biceps and triceps, right? That’s partially true, but your chest is also responsible. That motion — rotating the forearm from perpendicular to parallel to the ground — mainly involves the deltoids and pecs. That’s why it makes a “pec” sound when you slap someone.
Use this function in both presses and flies. In dumbbell presses, rotate your arms and hands as you push up. Undo the motion as you come down. During flies, start with your palms facing upwards. Keep a slight bend in your elbows. As you bring the cable/band across your chest, gradually flip the arm over. Don’t rotate the forearm, rotate from the shoulder.
Mix and match these techniques for a well-rounded workout.
Regions: Upper, Lower and Middle
Chest exercises are a collection of pushing lifting and rotating. However, the chest is so large that these need to be repeated over three regions.
The upper, middle and lower chest are labelled based on their location. The upper chest is on the top, middle in the center and lower on the bottom. Targeting these regions looks similar. It’s all a series of pushing in front and horizontally past your sternum. However, the region targeted differs based on the angle of the push.
Upper chest exercises angle upward, surprisingly. Bench press on an inclined bench, perform pushups with your legs on a chair and lifting cables up and across, from bottom to top and outwards in.
Middle chest exercises are the classic presses and flies, pushing things directly forward and bringing flies back to front with no angle.
Lower chest exercises angle downwards. A declined bench press would target the lower chest, as well as a cable/band fly starting high and pushing downwards. Lower chest pushups involve arching the back before performing the exercise.
A proper chest exercise targets upper, middle and lower at least once. You can target one more than once based on your goals.